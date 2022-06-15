BMMA KICKS-OFF: 'THE SHADES OF MARKETING TOUR

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Marketers Association of America (BMAA), brings a new in person social networking event to Black marketing talent, taking its mission to elevate and empower Black professionals in-person, with its first city summit tour in the Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles areas.

The Shades of Marketing Tour provides professionals with development and networking opportunities with its first stop, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta, GA. Professionals of all levels are invited to attend and experience a day filled with meaningful interactions and conversations with industry thought leaders such as Tia Cummings-Hopkins of Square, Kimberly Strong of The A-Pledge, Kescheler Nix Powell of Kescheler & Co. and more to obtain actionable items for career growth.

The community has spoken and BMAA is delivering on that ask. After hosting virtual events for two years, BMAA is excited to bring people together again in one room, impacting, influencing, and broadening perspectives in the marketing industry. Stayed tuned as the tour is expected to show up in Houston during August and LA in October.

For Ticket Purchasing in Atlanta: https://shades-of-marketing-atlanta.eventbrite.com

For sponsorship opportunities:

https://blackmarketers.org/shadesofmarketing .

Sign up for a BMAA membership to access other exclusive events https://portal.blackmarketers.org/c/memberships .

