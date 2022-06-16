AHAM NAMES KELLY MARIOTTI AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

Selected by AHAM Board to Succeed Longtime Leader Joe McGuire

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) has named Kelly Mariotti, Executive Director of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association as AHAM President & CEO. On July 18, she will succeed Joseph McGuire, AHAM's leader for the past 23 years, who announced his retirement last November.

Mariotti joins AHAM with extensive trade association management experience and expertise in consumer durable goods. Since 2013, she has led the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, where she implemented strong member initiatives, employee engagement programs and public policy advocacy efforts. Since 2015, she has held a dual role as Vice President of Client Services at Association Headquarters, Inc. which serves 40-plus trade associations and professional societies.

AHAM Board Chair Tim Ferry, Group President, Tools & Home Products, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions, said "Kelly brings a high level of energy and a strategic focus that will keep AHAM on a path of excellence and provide value for the membership."

Previously Mariotti was CEO of First Candle, a non-profit organization focused on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome research and education, and Founder and CEO of Green Frog Art, a multimillion-dollar branded baby furniture and decorative accessories company. She started her career as a practicing attorney in securities and M&A after earning her law degree from Georgetown University. She also is a Certified Association Executive and Certified Public Accountant.

"Home appliances make a huge positive impact on our daily lives, and I look forward to working with AHAM members and staff on key advocacy, technology and marketing initiatives, building on Joe McGuire's legacy of excellence," Mariotti said.

Under McGuire's leadership, AHAM has built a reputation as an influential, pragmatic voice for its members in Washington, across the country and around the world. In addition to securing high-profile legislative accomplishments over the years, he guided the relocation of AHAM headquarters from Chicago to Washington in 1999, established the AHAM Floor Care division in 2004, and oversaw the opening of AHAM Canada 2012. McGuire was named 2022 Association Executive of the Year by Association Trends.

The AHAM Board of Directors unanimously voted to offer Mariotti the position following a national search process led by former AHAM Board Chair Pat Bassett, Vice President, Research & Development Home Appliances, Newell Brands. "Kelly is entrepreneurial and process-driven with an impressive track record in trade associations, non-profits and private sector companies," said Bassett.

The AHAM search was conducted by Tonya Muse and Catherine Black of the firm Odgers Berndtson.

