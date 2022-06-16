Fortis Honored in The Strawhecker Group's 2022 API Awards

Fortis wins API Set Award for the second year in a row

NOVI, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, an integrated commerce and payments technology leader, is proud to be honored by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2022 "Best of Breed" API Awards. The annual Best of Breed API Report, powered by TSG's Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform , ranks payment gateways' overall API experience across two key assessments to provide insights and benchmarks on their developer integration experience.

Fortis received first place for API Set due to its robust performance across APIs offered, response codes and versioning. The Fortis platform provides competitive APIs, descriptive and logical formatting, appropriately categorized response codes and offers revision history.

"TSG's assessment of our API has helped the Fortis team visualize the developer journey, make impactful adjustments, and understand where we are versus the market," says Greg Cohen, CEO at Fortis. "We are honored to win the API Set Award for the second year in a row."

Fortis is determined to continue transforming its API set to further improve the overall experience for its software and platform partners. Fortis' set of APIs unlock an arsenal of solutions that partners can take advantage of as they create their embedded commerce experiences. Seamless payment transaction enablement in any/all channels is at the core of the solution, but the unified API further empowers software partners with automated digital onboarding, robust reporting, easy implementation and quick testing all within the platform. This allows for a positive developer experience, as well as a smooth-running and high-performing platform.

Details about the "Best of Breed" API Awards and the list of winners are available here.

About Fortis

Fortis delivers comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers, processing billions of dollars annually. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit www.fortispay.com.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

