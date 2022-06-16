Roq.ad Raises $7M Series A Round to Ensure Digital Marketing Addressability and GDPR compliance in a Cookieless Future

DNX Ventures, OCA Ventures, and AperiamVentures back Roq.ad to future-proof global digital marketing in the absence of third-party cookies.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roq.ad (pronounced rock-ad), the leading GDPR/CCPA-compliant, probabilistic, multi-device identity resolution provider serving Europe and North America, has just announced Series A funding from DNX Ventures, OCA Ventures, and AperiamVentures for $7 million.

"We wanted investors that could really bring value to our business; teams that understand both the obvious need for a future-proof identity graph as well as the technical complexity going on behind the scenes with big data and AI," said Roq.ad co-founder and CEO Carsten Frien. "We have our sights on expansion beyond adtech, into ecommerce, cybersecurity, and other markets where our identity graph can add significant value in a cookieless future while maintaining privacy compliance in an ever-changing regulatory environment. DNX, OCA and AperiamVentures complement our ambitions perfectly."

"Roq.ad has demonstrated through innovative technology and rapid growth the urgent need for a GDPR-first approach to ID brokerage in a third-party cookieless future. Brands are facing a challenge of personalizing services and compete faster for new customers in a digital market. Roq.ad offers the answer to when the avenues to identifiers narrow, while preserving the opt-in requirements and meeting regulations. We are very excited about the future of Roq.ad and look forward to helping them win the universal ID game - in the right way," said Mitch Kitamura, Managing Partner at DNX Ventures.

"Roq.ad has grown impressively -- tripling ARR between 2020 and 2021 -- and we believe that they are poised for another year of strong growth. Given our firm's focus on the digital transformation of marketing, we believe that technology solutions like Roq.ad's are critical for brands seeking to effectively reach users across devices in a privacy-first future," said AperiamVentures General Partner and MediaMath founder Joe Zawadzki.

"Roq.ad has incredible scale, covering 80% of the online audience in key European markets while growing swiftly in North America and around the world. Expansion plans include LATAM, Japan, and other geographies. In an environment where it's harder than ever to reach a highly relevant digital audience, Roq.ad is delivering budget efficiency and brand credibility by expanding audiences while remaining TCF compliant. They are truly disrupting the category," said Tamim Abdul Majid, General Partner at OCA Ventures.

Roq.ad will use the funding to expand commercial and technology teams, fuel growth in new segments and geographies, and accelerate the distance between its product and competitors.

About Roq.ad

Roq.ad is an award-winning identity resolution provider and the only independent probabilistic player globally. Roq.ad products are used by leading brand and performance advertisers, global media agencies, publishers, ad networks, affiliate networks, DSPs, DMPs, and data onboarding organizations. Roq.ad was founded in Berlin, Germany which is regulated by the strictest data privacy legislation on the planet. Roq.ad has been awarded the e-privacy seal for privacy compliance since its inception in 2015 and is a proponent of the principle of privacy-by-design. Roq.ad is a member of key industry bodies like IAB and BVDW and only processes consented data in its products. Visit roq.ad to learn more.

