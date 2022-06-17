Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and Harrington Discovery Institute Invite Proposals for 2022 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award

Focus on epigenetics, neurovascular health, and other novel approaches

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announce a joint request for proposals for the 2022 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award. The ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award is designed to accelerate the translation of innovative research that could treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) is open to academic investigators at accredited medical centers, research institutions, and universities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Researchers working on drug development programs that are relevant to, but not presently focused on, the Alzheimer's field are also encouraged to apply. This award provides a combination of financial support and expert drug development guidance to provide the best chance to move research beyond the bench to the bedside.

"The ADDF-Harrington partnership supports researchers in moving academic discoveries toward clinical trials, bringing the science one step closer to developing effective treatments for people living with and at risk of Alzheimer's," said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "Our focus on novel treatment approaches will add to the promising pipeline of drugs that target the many different biological pathways that contribute to Alzheimer's. The ultimate goal is to develop an arsenal of effective treatments that we can combine in different ways to personalize care tailored to each patient's needs."

"This is a tremendous opportunity for innovative researchers who are seeking to develop ways to protect and treat patients with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," said Andrew A. Pieper, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Brain Health Medicines at Harrington Discovery Institute, Morley Mather Chair in Neuropsychiatry at University Hospitals and Rebecca Barchas, MD, Chair in Translational Neuropsychiatry at Case Western Reserve University. "The ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award demonstrates our commitment to developing diverse new classes of medicines that are not otherwise traditionally pursued in the field."

The 2022 ADDF-Harrington Scholar RFP places high priority on targets related to emerging therapeutic areas for dementia and is particularly seeking projects related to:

Epigenetics – including nucleosome dynamics, chromatin remodeling, DNA methylation, histone modifications [methylation, acetylation, phosphorylation, ubiquitylation, sumoylation], bromodomain protein modulators, isocitrate dehydrogenase modulators.

Neurovascular Health – including blood brain barrier function and integrity, cerebral hypoperfusion, nutrient supply to the brain, endothelial interaction with pericytes and astrocytes.

Other novel targets are encouraged. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Proteostasis

Neuroprotection

Synaptic activity and neurotransmitters

Inflammation

Mitochondria and metabolic function

ApoE

Other aging targets (e.g. senescent cells)

Award recipients will receive financial support up to $600,000 over two years, as well as dedicated drug development and project management support. Proposals should offer creative science or novel approaches to treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer's disease or related dementias. Letters of Intent (LOI) will be accepted through July 18, 2022 5:00 pm EDT. LOI applications must be submitted online here.

We encourage an interactive application process in efforts to solicit the best applications. Scientific inquiries can be directed to either:

