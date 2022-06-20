"BIG WAVE GUARDIANS" PREMIERES IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE JUNE

Hawaiian Debut Set for Tuesday, June 21 , with Los Angeles Opening Wednesday, June 29, 2022

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty Hoffman Films, in association with MacGillivray Freeman Films, announces the premiere of the feature-length documentary "Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea," at the Hawaii Theater in Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, June 21 . The film makes its Los Angeles premiere at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica on Wednesday, June 29 . The documentary makes a national theatrical release through global distribution company Adventure Entertainment.

"Big Wave Guardians" is a feature-length documentary that tells the dramatic stories of Hawaii's big wave guardians - the lifeguards who risk their lives in the world's most dangerous waves. The 90-minute movie traces the history of lifeguarding in Hawaii from Duke Kahanamoku and the Waikiki Beach Boys in the 1920s to Eddie Aikau on Oahu's North Shore in the 1970s, to Brian Kealana and Terry Ahue pioneering the use of personal watercraft (jet skis) with the Hawaiian lifeguards in the 1990s, to the death of big-wave surfer Sion Milosky and the formation of the Big Wave Risk Assessment Group in the 2011.

Intertwined with the history of lifeguards is the growth of surfing, from the early days of Waikiki to the big-wave discoveries on Oahu's North Shore. Throughout the documentary, a cast of some of the world's best watermen and women, such as 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, big-wave chargers Mark Healy, Greg Long and Keala Kennelly; Hawaii's most notable lifeguards including Clyde Aikau, Terry Ahue, Mark Cunningham, Dave Wassel, and Johnny Angel discuss the risks of surfing these life-threatening waves and the role of these lifeguards. Along the way, hear the true life-saving stories from top surfers who wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for these selfless big wave guardians.

Key Premiere Dates

6/21/2022 Hawaii Theatre, Honolulu, Hawaii

6/24/2022 La Paloma Theatre, Encinitas, California

6/24/2022 Regal Maui Mall Megaplex 12, Maui, Hawaii

6/24/2022 Regal Makalapua Stadium 10, Hawaii, Hawaii

6/26/2022 CMX Merritt Square 16, Merritt Island, Florida

6/29/2022 Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica, California

6/29/2022 Rio Theatre, Santa Cruz, California

6/29/2022 Regent Theatre (Arlington), Boston, Massachusetts

Additional screenings will be held throughout Hawaii and across the United States in late June and July. View the complete list of theatrical screenings and times here.

"Big Wave Guardians" is distributed theatrically by Adventure Entertainment. For inquiries, contact: Henry Lystad (Adventure Entertainment): henry@adventureentertainment.com

For more info go to: www.BigWaveGuardians.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Marty Hoffman Films

Marty Hoffman Films is creating the ultimate anthology on surfing through the series This Surfing Life. Marty Hoffman, an executive at Hoffman Fabrics, was a professional surfer and has traveled the world in search of surf and fabrics. He, his father, uncle, and cousins are often referred to as the first family of surfing. https://www.martyhoffmanfilms.com/

MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films has been producing and distributing award-winning documentaries for more than five decades, starting in the 1960s when founders Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman broke into the world of surfing with such acclaimed surf films as A Cool Wave of Color, Free and Easy, and the iconic classic Five Summer Stories. The company now specializes in giant screen IMAX® documentaries and has produced many of the top-grossing films of the genre, including Everest, the highest grossing IMAX film of all time. Nominated for two Academy Awards® for Best Documentary Short Subject, MacGillivray Freeman is the first documentary film studio to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. The company's films are known for their artistry and celebration of the natural world. https://macgillivrayfreeman.com/

