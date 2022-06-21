Benzinga's 2022 Esports Listmakers Are Driving Gaming Forward

DETROIT, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 Benzinga will hold its 2022 Esports Listmaker Event featuring cutting-edge companies that have made significant contributions to driving the esports industry forward.

The event can be seen live on YouTube at this link .

Here's a look at the 2022 Esports Listmakers.

Electronic Arts Inc. - Electronic Arts develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

Sony Group Corp - Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services that includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationNow and the PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. - Activision Blizzard develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services on video game consoles, personal computers and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game and in-game sales, and it licenses software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc - Take-Two Interactive Software is a developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile including smartphones and tablets. Its products are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

Microsoft Corporation - Microsoft's Gaming Division is best known for Xbox Game Studios, which develops and publishes games and other interactive entertainment for the namesake Xbox platforms, Windows Mobile and other mobile platforms and web-based portals.

Super League Gaming, Inc. - Super League Gaming builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans.

Nintendo - Headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, Nintendo has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Pikmin and Splatoon through its integrated hardware and software products.

Golden Matrix Group Inc - Golden Matrix Group gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region.

United Esports - United Esports is an esports and gaming marketing agency offering strategic positioning and creative solutions designed to engage with the 18- to 34-year-old demographic through all meaningful points of engagement.

EBET Inc - EBET develops wagering products for bettors, with a portfolio of intellectual property featuring patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multiplayer games.

The company also operates the online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi.

TSM/FTX - TSM FTX is a professional esports organization that seeks to provide maximum value through the competitive excellence of its teams and the creation of exciting, educational, and entertaining content that deliver the ultimate esports and gaming fan experience.

XSET - XSET is a gaming organization and lifestyle brand that has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision of combining gaming and popular high-profile merchandise collaborations and exclusive pieces.

FaZe Clan - FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture that operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. The company reaches over 350 million followers across social platforms through video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of gaming tournaments.

DarkZero - DarkZero is a professional esports organization that combines state-of-the-art training and development. Known for their Rainbow Six Siege team, their rising ambition is to gather talent, mentor and guide them through playing at a high level.

Epic Games - Epic Games is an interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, the world's largest game with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections, and it also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world's leading games and is being adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, and manufacturing for visualization and simulation.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc - Allied Esports Entertainment is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc - Engine Gaming & Media is focused on developing premium consumer experiences and technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming industry. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, Eden Games, WinView Games, UMG and Frankly Media, and it generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising and sponsorships.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF - Roundhill Investments BETZ is the first ETF globally designed to track the online sports betting and online casino sector.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF - VanEck ESPO is an ETF focused on the video game and esports industry.

Turtle Beach Corp - Turtle Beach Corporation is a gaming accessory provider that offers a product line including headsets, game controllers and gaming simulation accessories.

About Benzinga

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga also hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

View original content:

SOURCE Benzinga