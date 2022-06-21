iWave kicks off new integration with ascend by UC Innovation built on Salesforce

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform is thrilled to announce its newest integration with ascend by UC Innovation. ascend is an all encompassing Advancement solution for higher education institutions developed by UC Innovation. This connection enables educational institutions to experience a custom-tailored instance of Salesforce and powered by iWave. Equipped with this integration, fundraising professionals can engage more effectively with donors and focus on top gift prospects, seamlessly infuse donor intelligence directly into their database, and benefit from a simplified workflow.

Higher ed institutions can now enrich their ascend data with iWave's billions of wealth and philanthropic data points

iWave's fundraising intelligence platform comprises the most in-depth wealth and philanthropic database and insights that enables nonprofit, education, and healthcare organizations to uncover donors with the greatest capacity, giving affinity, and inclination to donate.

ascend is a leading higher education advancement solution, which is native to Salesforce and EDA compatible. ascend provides a comprehensive, 360 degree view of Advancement activities including Bio Demographics, Prospect Management, Gift Processing, AI, Constituent Engagement with an Online Donor Portal.

"We're thrilled to partner with ascend and expand the ecosystem connections we have with Salesforce," said Pranav Lulla, Head of Strategic Partnerships, iWave. "iWave's proprietary donor insights, including gift capacity and affinity scores, provide robust donor intelligence with wealth data right inside ascend. We both share a commitment to advancing the achievements of higher education institutions and our combination of intelligence and technology will enable clients to accelerate their fundraising efforts."

Higher education institutions now have the opportunity to enrich their internal ascend data with iWave's billions of wealth and philanthropic data points, so they can strategically prioritize the best donors to fuel their fundraising strategies.

This means users have access to iWave's powerful fundraising intelligence without leaving ascend, including important data points such as:

iWave Scores: which include Capacity, Affinity, and Propensity

RFM Score: Recency, Frequency, and Monetary Insights

Planned Giving Capacities

Value of Properties

Value of Charitable Donations

Multi-Lens Scoring

"ascend, built natively on Salesforce, is delighted to integrate with iWave and further the advancement and fundraising experience for our shared higher-education customers," said Caroline Chang, VP, Community & Product Engagement at ascend by UC Innovation. "This integration will enable our clients to use ascend's powerful and easy to use platform to build stronger relationships with their constituents, simplify and consolidate disparate systems, and use iWave's best-in-class scores and top-rated fundraising intelligence with ascend's easy-to-use and powerful advancement platform."

A subscription to both platforms is required to get started with the integration. For more information contact iWave by clicking here .

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

About ascend by UC Innovation

Founded in 2011, UC Innovation has developed ascend, a comprehensive, end to end solution for fundraising and constituent engagement, built natively on the Salesforce Platform. As an award winning Salesforce Partner with a singular focus on transforming advancement and fundraising practices through technology, UC Innovation continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the areas of next generation constituent experiences, actionable insights, automation, and ease of use.

