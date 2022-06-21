Legends Solar Unveils 'On-demand Solar' Investing Platform, Legends Rooftop

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Legends Solar unveiled Legends Rooftop, a first of its kind 'on demand' solar investing platform. Legends Rooftop allows a rising generation of investors to directly purchase panels operating on commercial solar farms. Legends Rooftop investors earn cash when their panels generate and sell electricity.

Opening new markets to millennial investors

Invest in panels on operating commercial solar farms. Collect cash earnings when you generate and sell electricity.

"Locked out of the housing market and unable to install rooftop panels on their homes, millennial investors can't access the growing solar infrastructure market", Legends founder and CEO Lassor Feasley said. "With Legends Solar, you can invest in a single remotely located panel, or a whole rooftop's worth, even without the suburban minimansion and white picket fence."

To date, the commercial solar market has been dominated by high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. Legends Solar's finance partner, SDC Energy, has structured hundreds of solar financings. With Legends Rooftop's on-demand solar investing, millennial investors can finally access commercial solar markets with a minimum purchase of just a few hundred dollars.

"The team at Legends Solar has challenged us to reimagine our approach to raising equity for new solar facilities," stated SDC Energy President Charles Schaffer. "We look forward to unlocking the solar asset class for a wider and more diverse set of retail investors. By doing this, we will accelerate the transition to a carbon free society and spread its financial benefits more equitably" he continued.

Rooftop solar, without the roof

Millions of homeowners already enjoy the economic benefits of rooftop solar – and take pride in the remarkable environmental impact their home solar creates. But young investors too often find themselves locked out of home ownership, and rooftop solar by extension.

"Up and coming investors are motivated purchasers of rooftop solar panels," Legends COO Nera Lerner noted. "They are eager for socially and environmentally responsible investments, but few products offer the financial returns and verifiable environmental impact of solar investing. We like to say our product delivers 'Rooftop Solar without the Roof,' because we've tried to reproduce the rich financial and environmental returns homeowners already experience when they install rooftop solar – but for a much wider audience".

On-demand solar

Anyone who has tried to build rooftop solar knows the barriers that can prevent successful construction. Engineering, logistics, permitting, and financing each pose a potential stumbling block for every solar project - even for seasoned installers.

On-demand solar investing sidesteps those hurdles. On Legends Solar, investors purchase panels after they've been sited, permitted, built, and connected to the power grid. Because investors can purchase solar by the panel and on-demand, they can size their purchase to fit their investment appetite and profile – and start earning dividends immediately. Buyers will no longer be locked out by prohibitively high costs of installation or constrained by the size of their rooftop. In the future, Legends may also allow investors to participate in the financing of new solar projects.

Legends Rooftop opens the door to a rising generation of values-conscious clean energy investors. Visit Legends Solar at www.Legends.Solar

Media contact: Nera@LetsBeLegends.com

