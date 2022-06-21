Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

2022 Second Quarter Highlights - comparisons to the prior year quarter

Net earnings per diluted share increased 69% to $4.49

Net earnings increased 59% to $1.3 billion

Deliveries increased 14% to 16,549 homes

New orders increased 4% to 17,792 homes; new orders dollar value increased 20% to $9.1 billion

Backlog increased 16% to 28,624 homes; backlog dollar value increased 33% to $14.7 billion

Total revenues increased 30% to $8.4 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings increased to $1.9 billion , compared to operating earnings of $1.1 billion

Financial Services operating earnings of $103.9 million , compared to operating earnings of $121.3 million

Multifamily operating earnings of $0.7 million , compared to operating earnings of $22.4 million

Lennar Other operating loss of $108.4 million , compared to operating loss of $54.1 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion

Controlled homesites increased to 62%, compared to 50%

No borrowings under the Company's $2.575 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital improved to 17.7%, compared to 23.1%

Repurchased 4.1 million shares of Lennar common stock for $320.6 million

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2022. Second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $1.3 billion, or $4.49 per diluted share, compared to second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 of $831.4 million, or $2.65 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments in both years and a gain on the sale of the Company's residential solar business in the prior year, second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $1.4 billion, or $4.69 per diluted share, compared to second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 of $923.6 million, or $2.95 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "At this complicated moment in the market, we are pleased to report second quarter earnings of $1.3 billion, or $4.49 per diluted share, compared to $831.4 million, or $2.65 per diluted share for the second quarter last year. While our new orders grew 4% compared to last year's second quarter, we achieved a homebuilding gross margin of 29.5% and homebuilding S,G&A of 6.1%, leading to a 23.4% net margin, even as materials costs and wages have increased. Our home deliveries were 16,549 and above the high end of our guidance given at the beginning of the quarter."

"While our second quarter results demonstrate strength and excellent performance throughout the quarter, the weight of a rapid doubling of interest rates over six months, together with accelerated price appreciation, began to drive buyers in many markets to pause and reconsider. We began to see these effects after quarter end."

"The Fed's stated determination to curtail inflation through interest rate increases and quantitative tightening have begun to have the desired effect of slowing sales in some markets and stalling price increases across the country. While we believe that there remains a significant shortage of dwellings, and especially workforce housing, in the United States, the relationship between price and interest rates is going through a rebalance."

"Accordingly, we are laser focused on traffic, affordability, the quality of our backlog, along with cancellation rates and completed, unsold inventory levels which, to date, are both at low levels. Additionally, we are focused on balance sheet strength as we ended the quarter with $1.3 billion in cash, no borrowings on our $2.6 billion revolver and homebuilding debt to capital of 17.7%. Our balance sheet has never been in a stronger position than it is today."

Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the second quarter, we continued to make progress on our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 62% from 50% year over year. This progress contributed to a return on equity of 21.4%, a 260 basis point improvement over last year's second quarter."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to be intensely focused on production. Our cycle time during the quarter increased only slightly sequentially so it appears that the well documented supply chain issues have started to subside. Our quarterly starts and sales pace remained strong at 6.2 homes and 5.0 homes per community, respectively, in the second quarter."

Mr. Miller concluded, "We recognize that current attempts at guidance are tantamount to 'guessing' and not 'guiding.' Therefore, for our third quarter, we will give broad boundaries for deliveries between 17,000 to 18,500 homes and boundaries for gross margins between 28.5% – 29.5%. For the full year, we will leave our delivery expectations at approximately 68,000 homes and, at this time, will not provide updated guidance for other items. Recognizing that the Fed's actions are still quite fluid and responsive to inflation data, the housing market will rebalance supply and demand, and interest rates and purchase price as market conditions evolve. Nevertheless, at Lennar, we are operating from a position of strength, enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 33% in the second quarter of 2022 to $8.0 billion from $6.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 14% increase in the number of home deliveries to 16,549 homes from 14,493 homes and a 17% increase in the average sales price to $483,000 from $414,000.

Gross margin on home sales were $2.4 billion, or 29.5%, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 billion, or 26.1%, in the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, an increase in revenues per square foot was offset by an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher material and labor costs. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of the Company's focus on reducing debt.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $486.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $455.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 6.1% in the second quarter of 2022, from 7.6% in the second quarter of 2021. This was the lowest percentage for a second quarter in the Company's history primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and the benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $103.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $121.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market, partially offset by an increase in rate lock volume and an increase in profit per order in the title business.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $108.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $54.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Lennar Other operating loss in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to mark-to-market losses on the Company's publicly traded technology investments. Lennar Other operating loss in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to mark-to-market losses on the Company's publicly traded technology investments, partially offset by the gain on the sale of the Company's residential solar business.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 COMPARED TO

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 26% in the six months ended May 31, 2022 to $13.7 billion from $10.9 billion in the six months ended May 31, 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 9% increase in the number of home deliveries to 29,087 from 26,807 and a 16% increase in the average sales price to $472,000 from $406,000.

Gross margin on home sales were $3.9 billion, or 28.4%, in the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $2.8 billion, or 25.6%, in the six months ended May 31, 2021. During the six months ended May 31, 2022, an increase in revenues per square foot was offset by an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher material and labor costs. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of the Company's focus on reducing debt.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $915.0 million in the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $865.4 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 6.7% in the six months ended May 31, 2022, from 8.0% in the six months ended May 31, 2021. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and the benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $194.7 million in the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $267.5 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market, partially offset by an increase in rate lock volume.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $6.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $21.5 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $511.6 million in the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to operating earnings of $417.2 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021. Lennar Other operating loss for the six months ended May 31, 2022 was primarily due to mark-to-market losses on the Company's publicly traded technology investments. Lennar Other operating earnings for the six months ended May 31, 2021 was primarily due to mark-to-market unrealized gains on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and the gain on the sale of the Company's residential solar business.

Tax Rate

For the six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a tax provision of $599.7 million and $570.2 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 24.7% and 23.7%, respectively. The overall effective income tax rate was higher in 2022 primarily due to the expiration of the new energy efficient home tax credit.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock for $320.6 million at an average per share price of $78.20. For the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 9.4 million shares of its common stock for $846.9 million at an average share price of $90.40.

Credit Facility

In May 2022, the Company amended the credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to increase the commitments from $2.5 billion to $2.575 billion and extend the maturity to May 2027, except with regard to $350 million which matures in April 2024. The Credit Facility has a $425 million accordion feature, subject to additional commitments, thus the maximum borrowings are $3.0 billion.

Liquidity

At May 31, 2022, the Company had $1.3 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings under its $2.575 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $3.9 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the third quarter of 2022:







New Orders 16,000 - 18,000

Deliveries 17,000 - 18,500

Average Sales Price Slightly higher than Q2 2022

Gross Margin % on Home Sales 28.5% - 29.5%

S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 6.0% - 6.5%

Financial Services Operating Earnings $70 million - $75 million



About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; reductions in the market value of the Company's investments in public companies; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; possible unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 7,977,982

6,028,041

13,730,187

10,971,097 Financial Services 200,166

218,747

376,867

462,816 Multifamily 176,021

177,473

443,380

308,916 Lennar Other 4,527

5,984

11,778

12,884 Total revenues $ 8,358,696

6,430,245

14,562,212

11,755,713















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,880,411

1,112,475

2,990,261

1,945,655 Financial Services operating earnings 103,935

121,320

194,726

267,527 Multifamily operating earnings 668

22,397

6,095

21,523 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) (108,424)

(54,097)

(511,558)

417,249 Corporate general and administrative expenses (105,207)

(90,717)

(218,868)

(201,248) Charitable foundation contribution (16,549)

(14,493)

(29,087)

(26,807) Earnings before income taxes 1,754,834

1,096,885

2,431,569

2,423,899 Provision for income taxes (432,276)

(260,113)

(599,696)

(570,218) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests) 1,322,558

836,772

1,831,873

1,853,681 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,802

5,409

7,536

20,949 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,320,756

831,363

1,824,337

1,832,732















Average shares outstanding:













Basic 289,895

308,893

291,913

308,957 Diluted 289,895

308,893

291,913

308,957















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.50

2.66

6.17

5.86 Diluted $ 4.49

2.65

6.16

5.85















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 61,798

71,453

121,732

142,517















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,320,756

831,363

1,824,337

1,832,732 Provision for income taxes 432,276

260,113

599,696

570,218 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 77,608

88,761

137,766

163,708 Costs of land sold 87

633

204

1,192 Homebuilding other expense, net 5,338

5,269

10,574

10,200 Total interest expense 83,033

94,663

148,544

175,100 EBIT $ 1,836,065

1,186,139

2,572,577

2,578,050





(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 7,963,683

5,980,731

13,685,440

10,871,645 Sales of land 7,524

38,785

31,491

86,428 Other homebuilding 6,775

8,525

13,256

13,024 Total homebuilding revenues 7,977,982

6,028,041

13,730,187

10,971,097















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 5,610,783

4,421,373

9,795,647

8,088,235 Costs of land sold 7,815

32,979

36,371

74,167 Selling, general and administrative 486,555

455,164

915,033

865,400 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 6,105,153

4,909,516

10,747,051

9,027,802 Homebuilding net margins 1,872,829

1,118,525

2,983,136

1,943,295 Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,862

(1,688)

4,576

(6,253) Homebuilding other income (expense), net 2,720

(4,362)

2,549

8,613 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,880,411

1,112,475

2,990,261

1,945,655















Financial Services revenues $ 200,166

218,747

376,867

462,816 Financial Services costs and expenses 96,231

97,427

182,141

195,289 Financial Services operating earnings $ 103,935

121,320

194,726

267,527















Multifamily revenues $ 176,021

177,473

443,380

308,916 Multifamily costs and expenses 175,152

168,930

438,889

299,979 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain (201)

13,854

1,604

12,586 Multifamily operating earnings $ 668

22,397

6,095

21,523















Lennar Other revenues $ 4,527

5,984

11,778

12,884 Lennar Other costs and expenses 8,236

5,732

13,643

9,984 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities, other income (expense), net, and other gain (loss) (1) (26,750)

218,276

(36,558)

217,229 Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments (2) (77,965)

(272,625)

(473,135)

197,120 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ (108,424)

(54,097)

(511,558)

417,249





(1) During both the three and six months ended May 31, 2021, the Company realized a gain of $151.5 million on the sale of its residential solar business. (2) The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments:







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Blend Labs (BLND) mark-to-market $ (13,550)

—

(20,992)

— Hippo (HIPO) mark-to-market (37,946)

—

(162,403)

— Opendoor (OPEN) mark-to-market (20,999)

(234,290)

(164,360)

235,455 SmartRent (SMRT) mark-to-market (3,950)

—

(48,313)

— Sonder (SOND) mark-to-market (1,626)

—

(2,132)

— Sunnova (NOVA) mark-to-market 106

(38,335)

(74,935)

(38,335)

$ (77,965)

(272,625)

(473,135)

197,120

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



For the Three Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 5,198

4,480

$ 2,225,725

1,560,934

$ 428,000

348,000 Central 2,944

2,761

1,283,763

1,093,190

436,000

396,000 Texas 3,288

2,747

1,093,533

790,391

333,000

288,000 West 5,110

4,502

3,367,261

2,543,263

659,000

565,000 Other 9

3

9,159

2,857

1,018,000

952,000 Total 16,549

14,493

$ 7,979,441

5,990,635

$ 483,000

414,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 44 homes with a dollar value of $15.8 million and an average sales price of $358,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2022, compared to 31 home deliveries with a dollar value of $9.9 million and an average sales price of $319,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2021.



At May 31,

For the Three Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 354

351

5,973

5,351

$ 2,753,770

1,987,929

$ 461,000

372,000 Central 315

297

3,576

3,416

1,663,354

1,399,730

465,000

410,000 Texas 205

232

3,375

3,250

1,189,263

1,000,013

352,000

308,000 West 348

342

4,858

5,135

3,482,679

3,172,569

717,000

618,000 Other 3

3

10

5

9,203

5,146

920,000

1,029,000 Total 1,225

1,225

17,792

17,157

$ 9,098,269

7,565,387

$ 511,000

441,000

Of the total homes listed above, 60 homes with a dollar value of $30.8 million and an average sales price of $514,000 represent homes in seven active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2022, compared to 32 homes with a dollar value of $9.9 million and an average sales price of $373,000 in four active communities for the three months ended May 31, 2021.



For the Six Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 9,280

8,400

$ 3,898,097

2,912,235

$ 420,000

347,000 Central 5,465

5,180

2,389,692

2,019,628

437,000

390,000 Texas 5,825

5,096

1,899,163

1,426,802

326,000

280,000 West 8,502

8,124

5,509,465

4,520,071

648,000

556,000 Other 15

7

14,161

6,504

944,000

929,000 Total 29,087

26,807

$ 13,710,578

10,885,240

$ 472,000

406,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 69 homes with a dollar value of $25.1 million and an average sales price of $364,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to 43 home deliveries with a dollar value of $13.6 million and an average sales price of $316,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2021.



For the Six Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 10,883

10,165

$ 4,886,826

3,688,041

$ 449,000

363,000 Central 6,688

6,742

3,065,492

2,733,356

458,000

405,000 Texas 6,141

6,025

2,111,048

1,812,182

344,000

301,000 West 9,812

9,787

6,818,611

5,864,964

695,000

599,000 Other 15

8

13,831

8,121

922,000

1,015,000 Total 33,539

32,727

$ 16,895,808

14,106,664

$ 504,000

431,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 104 homes with a dollar value of $48.2 million and an average sales price of $463,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2022, compared to 67 new orders with a dollar value of $23.5 million and an average sales price of $351,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2021.



May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 9,882

7,778

$ 4,566,295

3,086,740

$ 462,000

397,000 Central 6,381

5,933

3,010,596

2,475,900

472,000

417,000 Texas 4,582

3,752

1,665,155

1,209,965

363,000

322,000 West 7,775

7,275

5,444,307

4,258,324

700,000

585,000 Other 4

3

3,611

3,465

903,000

1,155,000 Total 28,624

24,741

$ 14,689,964

11,034,394

$ 513,000

446,000

Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 114 homes with a backlog dollar value of $51.7 million and an average sales price of $453,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at May 31, 2022, compared to 62 homes with a backlog dollar value of $21.4 million and an average sales price of $345,000 at May 31, 2021. During the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Company acquired 347 homes and 54 homes in backlog in the East and Central Homebuilding segment, respectively.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



May 31,

November 30,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,314,741

2,735,213 Restricted cash 28,440

21,927 Receivables, net 508,638

490,278 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 12,811,985

10,446,139 Land and land under development 7,590,237

7,108,142 Consolidated inventory not owned 1,687,277

1,161,023 Total inventories 22,089,499

18,715,304 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,083,813

972,084 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,226,192

1,090,654

29,693,682

27,467,819 Financial Services 2,359,675

2,964,367 Multifamily 1,277,607

1,311,747 Lennar Other 975,238

1,463,845 Total assets $ 34,306,202

33,207,778 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,555,283

1,321,247 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 1,414,663

976,602 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 4,645,791

4,652,338 Other liabilities 2,997,475

2,920,055

10,613,212

9,870,242 Financial Services 1,470,688

1,906,343 Multifamily 323,799

288,930 Lennar Other 108,729

145,981 Total liabilities 12,516,428

12,211,496 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 25,582

30,050 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,944 Additional paid-in capital 5,355,182

8,807,891 Retained earnings 16,288,698

14,685,329 Treasury stock (76,615)

(2,709,448) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,748

(1,341) Total stockholders' equity 21,598,255

20,816,425 Noncontrolling interests 191,519

179,857 Total equity 21,789,774

20,996,282 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,306,202

33,207,778

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



May 31,

November 30,

May 31,

2022

2021

2021 Homebuilding debt $ 4,645,791

4,652,338

5,894,342 Stockholders' equity 21,598,255

20,816,425

19,576,108 Total capital $ 26,244,046

25,468,763

25,470,450 Homebuilding debt to total capital 17.7 %

18.3 %

23.1 %











Homebuilding debt $ 4,645,791

4,652,338

5,894,342 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 1,314,741

2,735,213

2,581,583 Net homebuilding debt $ 3,331,050

1,917,125

3,312,759 Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 13.4 %

8.4 %

14.5 %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

