Mega Deal Zone Incredible Savings During Tech Gear Deal Event

Mega Deal Zone offers customers chance to save with hundreds of amazing deals

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is pleased to announce the return of its Mega Deal Zone, a three-day special event featuring incredible deals on camera gear, computer equipment, and so much more. Thousands of amazing deals are available, including big savings on select photo and video gear, studio lighting, binoculars, and computer equipment. The Mega Deal Zone includes exciting products, as well as best-selling merchandise from previous Deal Zone offerings. All deals are exclusive to B&H.

Photo & Video Deals

Photographers and videographers of all skill sets can find deals on camera lenses, lighting equipment, tripods, monopods, gimbals, memory cards, and much more.

Notable deals include:

Computer Deals

Find big savings on computer equipment from big-name brands like Acer, Intel and Netgear, including exclusive deals on laptops, hard drives, and networking tools.

Notable deals include:

Audio & Entertainment Deals

Find big deals on Microphones, audio recorders, mobile and gaming accessories, and more.

Notable deals include:

These are just a few of the thousands of great deals happening right now at B&H's Mega Deal Zone. Additional savings are available for gear from every category.

The Mega Deal Zone event runs for a limited time, from June 21st to June 23rd. Shop for all the incredible deals here.

