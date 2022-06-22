EastBanc Technologies Announces AI-Powered Business Intelligence Platform for Public Transportation, TransitIQ, Achieves 91 Percent Accuracy for Predicting Arrival Times

Platform supports 18K bus routes in real time; makes more than 400M arrival predictions per day

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EastBanc Technologies , a leader in custom software development, today announced that its AI-powered business intelligence platform for public transportation, TransitIQ, has achieved 91 percent accuracy predicting the arrival times of vehicles across 18K bus routes, making more than 400M arrival predictions daily. In addition, the company launched a new version of the platform using a Kubernetes-based cloud architecture that provides even greater flexibility, customization and scale for customers to modernize and optimize their public transportation services.

"More than 7.8M people in the U.S. commute using public transit, making it one of the most critical transportation networks in the country," said Peter Shashkin, Director of Solutions, EastBanc Technologies. "TransitIQ makes it easy to modernize existing public transportation systems and increase their reliability and flexibility to support real-time needs as well as the longer-term evolution of city infrastructure. Our customers deliver an unprecedented level of reliability and service, which has increased ridership and overall satisfaction with public transportation in their communities."

"Transit Brain" Predictive Analytics Delivers Unparalleled Transit System Accuracy

TransitIQ is a business intelligence solution that uses GPS and cloud technology to provide a 360-degree view of public transit fleet performance. The SaaS solution addresses common challenges in public transit, notably the ability to share reliable, real-time arrival information and schedule updates with riders. The platform is powered by EastBanc Technologies' cloud-based TerraIQ IoT platform, and features a "Transit Brain" that can make autonomous decisions regarding when and how to optimize the system based on past, current and predicted events. Today, the Transit Brain is 91 percent accurate predicting vehicle arrival times, and the system is automatically learning as it continues to analyze more data.

For example, TransitIQ enables Houston's public transit authority, METRO, to utilize real-time data collection and analysis to alleviate bus "bunching," when vehicles arrive at stops in groups leaving gaps in the schedule and riders frustrated. The system can analyze data to identify efficiency gains possible for the entire system as well as for specific routes or vehicles. The resulting optimization supports a positive rider experience while also improving transit coverage and minimizing inefficiencies to reduce costs.

New Kubernetes-Based Architecture Enhances Platform Flexibility, Customization, Scalability

Complementing TransitIQ's reliability milestone, a new version of the platform featuring a Kubernetes-based cloud-native architecture has been rolled out to customers. The new architecture helps increase platform responsiveness and adds more flexibility and efficiency so customers can manage their fleets easily across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Key platform features include:

Arrival predictions – TransitIQ translates vehicle positions into arrival time predictions for riders in real time. Continuously learning, it provides the best possible predictions, which are exposed through EastBanc Technologies' API and industry-standard real-time feeds.

Schedule optimization – Based on historical analysis of vehicle arrivals to stops and stations, TransitIQ suggests modifications to the original schedule to increase on-time performance.

Anomaly detection – TransitIQ monitors real-time data 24/7 and instantly alerts customers of anything irregular.

Business intelligence and performance tracking – TransitIQ tracks and analyzes real-time performance and historical trends in departures, arrival times and delays by route and individual stops.

Historical playback – TransitIQ's interactive historical playback enables agencies to turn back the clock to investigate what was happening at a particular time or at a specific stop, including vehicle positions and the arrival predictions displayed on riders' phones and at stops.

Public-facing mobile application – The TransitIQ mobile app – available for iOS and Android devices – allows riders to track vehicle positions and arrival times in real time, review transit options and plan upcoming trips. Service alerts and location-based push notification ensure riders are kept in the loop while integration with Bluetooth beacons enables visually impaired users to safely navigate the transportation system. The TransitIQ app can be delivered as a white-labeled solution that can be customized with proprietary branding or integrated with existing agency applications.

About EastBanc Technologies

EastBanc Technologies is a Washington, D.C.-based software development pioneer. The company creates cutting-edge technology solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial, enterprise, state, local and federal government sectors. Subsidiary brands include Sympli, which is a suite of design collaboration and handoff tools; and Kublr, which is an enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform. EastBanc Technologies also created APIphany, an API management company that was acquired by Microsoft and integrated into Microsoft Azure in 2013.

Founded in 1999, EastBanc Technologies is GSA-approved, and has earned the Modernization of Web Applications in Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization. EastBanc Technologies clients include American Red Cross, Comcast, Facebook, Intelsat, Microsoft, NASDAQ, Netflix and The Washington Post. For more information, visit eastbanctech.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

