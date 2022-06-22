KISS Products Partners with International Rapper and Model BIA for Nails and Lash Ambassadorship

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, Inc. is thrilled to announce its newest brand ambassador for KISS fashion nails and false lashes, international rapper, singer-songwriter, and model, BIA who will be partnering with the brand through December 31, 2022.

KISS has always been dedicated to staying ahead of trends and offering innovative products across both its false lash and fashion nail categories. BIA's longtime love for KISS products combined with her cutting edge and bold fashion and beauty choices makes her the perfect partner for KISS.

"What I love about KISS and what makes them such a great partner is they put beauty in the hands of everyone – so you can make yourself feel as glam as you want or as daytime as you want or as nighttime as you want, all with just the help of a few products," says BIA.

BIA will serve as a brand ambassador and content creator through editorial, press, and events. Additionally, she will be taking to her Instagram to show followers how she incorporates KISS fashion nails and false lash products into her life.

"BIA's rising star power combined with her adoration for blingy, beautiful nails and big, bold lashes makes her a great ambassador for our brand. Her undeniable confidence is seen throughout her music and style and inspires fans globally. We are excited to build our partnership with BIA and for her to inspire all beauty enthusiast to express themselves with KISS Products. says SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

BIA's love for long nails, bold designs and nail art make her the ideal partner for KISS Fashion Nails with hundreds of styles, colors, and collections to choose from, with the KISS Gel Fantasy collection being her favorite. The KISS Gel Fantasy collection features a variety of stunning designs, longer lengths, and trendy shapes – which BIA loves!

Additionally, BIA is known for her bold makeup looks that are always complete with impressive lashes. As the market leader in false lashes, KISS has styles that complement all of Bia's looks from more natural wisps to big, bold, and dramatic lashes with the new KISS Masterpiece Lash collection, another Bia favorite. The collection is KISS' highest most luxurious lash yet and features its innovative long tapered technology giving each fiber a seamless taper for a natural effect.

With KISS fashion nails and false lashes, everyone can express their inner popstar with the brands broad assortment of trendy styles and designs. Whether you're a minimalist, or desire a bolder look like BIA, KISS has you covered.

For more information, please visit the brand at KISSUSA.com and on social @KISSProducts.

For more information on BIA, please email ayanna.wilks@epicrecords.com

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the beauty of the salon and power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

About BIA

BIA's bars are powered by her hard-won self-assurance. The multiplatinum artist has hustled for years to create her brand of narratively rich and emotional music, and though she has all eyes on her now, she possessed the same bulletproof confidence even when nobody was watching. After opening for Ariana Grande and Pusha T on tour, her takeover started with a spot- on Russ' 2019 smash "Best on Earth," which earned BIA her first Hot 100 entry (No. 46) and a Rihanna co-sign. She generated even more momentum with the EP For Certain, her Epic Records debut. In 2021, she released a deluxe edition of that EP, which included a Nicki Minaj-featuring remix of "Whole Lotta Money." That brash track eventually went Platinum and peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100. Now, BIA is building an empire beyond music, too. She's been part of fashion campaigns with Diddy's Sean John and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, and she's launched her own Beauty for Certain brand that kicked off with a Dolls Kill Collaboration. She's laying the foundation for a boundless future, with co-signs from every direction and a vision for singular greatness.

