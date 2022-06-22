LITEBOXER LAUNCHES "LITEBOXER GO" TO KICK-UP WORKOUTS ON THE GO THIS SUMMER

The New Sensor Boxing Workout Packs the Same Punch at a Low Cost for Users

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liteboxer , the at-home fitness company that combines patented hardware, game dynamics, hit music, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts, today debuts its latest innovation - Liteboxer Go. By using punch tracking sensors that strap around the user's wrist, Liteboxer Go allows users to shadow box to Liteboxer's full workout content anywhere, anytime. Just grab Liteboxer Go and either a TV, tablet, or phone then step into the virtual ring!

Since Liteboxer debuted in 2020 with its signature standing LED punching bag, the brand has continued to push boundaries to bring the most innovative products straight to the home. Now with the launch of Liteboxer Go, users don't have to stress about finding a gym or workout class while they're traveling - or even clunky workout equipment in their home. Simply strap on the sensors and tap into Liteboxer's full platform featuring daily-dropped trainer-lead workouts with over 200 workouts through the app. Users can also add egg weights to bring the extra burn during workouts. Shadowboxing is one of the most effective workouts that can be done in the comfort of your own space and burn up to 300 calories in 30 minutes. Plus, Liteboxer Go features the brand's patented Rhythm Technology that delivers beat-based boxing and full-body workouts synched to Universal Music Group with some of your favorite artists such as Ariana Grande, Drake, and Imagine Dragons, and more! To celebrate the launch of Liteboxer Go, OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried" track from the Top Gun: Maverick (Music from the Motion Picture) soundtrack will be available in the app.

"I'm pumped to finally bring Liteboxer Go to the masses as a premium at-home workout experience that can be done from anywhere," said Jeff Morin, CEO of Liteboxer. "We recognize that not everyone can afford a $2,000 piece of gym equipment for their home. Liteboxer Go is a fraction of the price of current at-home platforms and the answer for those looking to make their workouts accessible. As I look into the future of at-home fitness, I truly believe that it's vital to ensure everyone can affordably work out at home or on the go with world-class trainers, chart-topping music, and a community-led platform for less than they would spend at the gym."

There are no up-front costs for Liteboxer Go. When you sign up for the monthly service, users get the sensors and trackers for free. The Liteboxer Go kit includes the following:

(1) Pair of Liteboxer Go sensors with wrist wraps with tablet stand, Egg Weights (Standard 1 LB each) with carrying case. Current Liteboxer hardware and VR premium subscribers will only need to purchase the sensors, with no additional membership.

Price:

First purchasers of Liteboxer Go will get Egg Weights (standard 1lb) as a way to increase the difficulty and burn for a more challenging workout.

To learn more about Liteboxer Go & purchase, please visit liteboxer.com/pages/go.

About Liteboxer:

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high-intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com.

