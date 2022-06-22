Top 2022 Award Healthcare Winners Named The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Four innovators named in advancing health equity solutions

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) named four recipients for its 2022 Healthcare Awards. They are Ms. Donna Thompson, RN, MS, Dr. Lisa Green, DO, MPH, Ukraine Medical Association – State of Illinois, and University of Illinois- Department of Emergency Medicine. The awardees were selected for their work, solutions, and impact. Each recipient was innovative in advancing health equity the mission of IOMC. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting on June 30, 2022, at VenueSix 10 in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Helene Gayle, MD, MPH, CEO of the Chicago Community Trust will be the guest speaker of the evening. For more details, visit this page.

2022 Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery

University of Illinois- Department of Emergency Medicine, Michael B. Zenn, CEO, UOI Health System,

and

Lisa Green, DO,MPH, CEO, Family Christian Health Center

University of Illinois Health System, in 2016, launched Better Health Through Housing program to provide a path from homelessness to housing for hundreds of ER frequent users who were homeless. On any given night in the UIC ER, up to 50% of people seeking care might be homeless. The Better Health Through Housing allows a path from the emergency room to permanent housing. The UI system dedicated $250,000 over 5 years ago to start this project. Since then, hundreds of people who are chronically homeless and suffering from chronic conditions that often lead to disability are getting a pathway to stability. The program includes chronic care case management and a connection to their Medicaid health plan (if they are eligible) that maximizes their opportunity for care management and steady access to primary care, their medications, and other stabilizing treatments.

Dr. Lisa Green, DO, MPH, CEO, Family Christian Health Center. addressed black maternal health and reduced COVID-19 disparities on the far south side and south suburbs of Cook County. In addition to being an exemplary doctor and health equity advocate, Dr. Green demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to her community, patients, and staff. She has served as a career physician and seasoned non-profit leader with significant experience in providing quality health care to underserved communities. As the Founder and CEO for Family Christian Health Center (FCHC) Dr. Green has facilitated the growth of FCHC from one small center to now four sites which offer underinsured resident health services in family medicine, pediatrics, OBGYN, behavioral and mental health, walk in primary care, dental and pharmacy.

2022 IOMC Humanitarian Global Health Award

Ukraine Medical Association of North America-State of Illinois

The Ukraine Medical Association of North America (UMANA) Illinois Chapter kicked-off a Ukraine Initiative at the end of February. Their activities included fund raising events, organizing medical supplies to ship to Ukraine, collaborating and organizing physicians, nurses, healthcare providers, and volunteers to form a core team. They were in constant contact with peers in Ukraine and identified the most pressing needs for medical supplies, equipment, and medications. These efforts included organizing and shipping the supplies from large companies, communities, Rotary Clubs, medical supply distributors and manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals and clinics.

2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

Ms. Donna Thompson, RN, MS

CEO, Access Community Health Network

For more than 30 years, Ms. Thompson has served on the front lines of community health care. As the health system's CEO since 2004, Ms. Thompson has driven Access Community Health Network (ACCESS) to evolve and reimagine its care delivery model to expand access and deliver comprehensive wraparound services and programs to effectively meet the needs of some of the Chicago area's most underserved, vulnerable communities. Through her steadfast leadership and commitment to health equity, Ms. Thompson has led ACCESS to become one of the nation's largest networks of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). Anchored by a strong mission, ACCESS provides an integrative health care home for more than 180,000 patients each year through 35 health center locations across Cook and DuPage counties.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties, and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

