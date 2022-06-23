Deerpath Capital Opens London Office to Serve European Investors

Expansion follows European investor demand for differentiated private credit solutions

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerpath Capital Management, LP, the $4.5 billion private credit manager and one of the largest providers of customized, cash-flow based senior debt financing to lower-middle market companies across North America, today announced the launch of its newest international office in London, England.

The office, located in Berkeley Square, will serve as Deerpath's European headquarters, and is led by private markets specialist Tania Kutner, Head of European Investor Partnerships. Tania previously worked at Lloyds Investment and Commercial Banking in Leveraged Finance and subsequently at Aerius Associates, a London based placement agent.

"Deerpath has been active in the UK and mainland Europe for several years," said Antonella Napolitano, Global Head of Investor Relations and Capital Formation for Deerpath. "As institutional demand for differentiated private credit solutions accelerates, we felt the time was right to establish a local office that would formalize our presence in the region and allow us to better serve the nuanced requirements of its investors."

Deerpath is actively growing its London office and believes this on-the-ground presence is key to the firm's expansion within the European investor market. Deerpath has a variety of institutional investors across the UK and mainland Europe including pension funds, insurance companies, fund of funds, family offices and asset managers. Established in 2007, Deerpath has deployed more than $6.5 billion of capital across a broad range of investment products, transaction types, and industries. The firm typically targets U.S. companies with Enterprise Value between $50 million and $150 million, owned by private equity sponsors and with long operating histories and strong recurring revenue.

The news follows Deerpath's closing of Deerpath CLO 2022-1, a $375 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) secured by a portfolio of senior secured loans to middle market, private equity-backed companies. It represents the fifth CLO issued by Deerpath since 2018 and brings the firm's total CLO assets under management to approximately $1.8 billion.

About Deerpath Capital Management, LP

Founded in 2007, Deerpath Capital Management, LP is one of the largest providers of customized, cash-flow based senior debt financing to lower-middle market companies across diverse industries. For more information, please visit www.deerpathcapital.com.

