InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Unit for Hospital Bed Accessories (SCO-193)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for hospital patients to store frequently used products in a readily accessible location," said an inventor, from Elk Grove, Calif., "so I invented the PHONE CALL LIGHT HOLDER. My design ensures that items like a phone and call button are easy to grasp, without straining or leaving the bed."

The invention provides a convenient storage unit for a phone and hospital bed control/call button. In doing so, it ensures that the phone and call button are easily accessible. As a result, it prevents the items from getting lost within the bed or falling to the floor and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

