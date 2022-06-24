NexGen Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"), held on June 23, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca

A total 307,271,016 common shares, representing approximately 64.10% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company (99.92% in favour), and (b) setting the number of directors at nine (99.92% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the following matters at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Leigh Curyer 283,778,735 98.38 % 4,687,302 1.62 % Christopher McFadden 235,786,874 81.74 % 52,679,163 18.26 % Richard Patricio 216,683,585 75.12 % 71,782,452 24.88 % Trevor Thiele 232,035,591 80.44 % 56,430,446 19.56 % Warren Gilman 226,545,165 78.53 % 61,920,872 21.47 % Sybil Veenman 232,061,114 80.45 % 56,404,923 19.55 % Karri Howlett 284,084,600 98.48 % 4,381,437 1.52 % Brad Wall 275,086,918 95.36 % 13,379,119 4.64 % Don Roberts 275,155,190 95.39 % 13,310,847 4.61 %

Continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan

The continuation of the Company's existing stock option plan, providing for the issuance of stock options in respect of a maximum number of common shares equal to 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, was approved, with the voting results being as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 190,219,069 65.94 % 98,246,967 34.06 %

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines elite environmental performance as well as industry leading economics. Rook I hosts the Arrow Deposit that hosts Measured Mineral Resources of 209.6 M lbs of U 3 O 8 contained in 2.18 M tonnes grading 4.35% U 3 O 8 , Indicated Mineral Resources of 47.1 M lbs of U 3 O 8 contained in 1.57 M tonnes grading 1.36% U 3 O 8 , and Inferred Mineral Resources of 80.7 M lbs of U 3 O 8 contained in 4.40 M tonnes grading 0.83% U 3 O 8 .

NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. The Company is the recipient of the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis Award for Canadian mineral discovery and the 2019 PDAC Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Anthony ( Tony) George , P.Eng., NexGen's Chief Project Officer, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

