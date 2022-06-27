The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice releases 2021/2022 US Focused Patient Advocacy report

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice is excited to announce the results of its 2021/2022 US Focused Patient Advocacy report. The report provides an in-depth look at feedback from patient advocacy organizations (PAOs) and their relationship with the pharmaceutical community. It also introduces key themes & trends impacting patients, as well as data on how PAOs, Professional Societies/Associations (PAs / PSs) seek to better engage with pharmaceutical companies. This information will help stakeholders understand new & innovative ways they can best work with PAOs to improve healthcare for all patients. The Advocate would like to thank their many sponsors in the pharmaceutical community for making this report possible & for the respondents who gave their time & feedback!

The Advocate: Supporting The Patient Voice (PRNewswire)

In this year's report, The Advocate evaluated many key metrics for the patient advocates & patients alike. Matt Toresco, Editor-in-Chief of The Advocate commented on a few organizations & data reflected within the report:

"Janssen held the position of the top patient advocacy organization, with four out of five 1 st place rankings & one 3 rd place ranking. Janssen has been at the top of the heap for almost a decade, and they continue to be noted for their high level of support, commitment to patients & always finding a way to make patients & their partners in patient advocacy feel heard."

"Amgen realized one of the most precipitous jumps I have seen in my time in patient advocacy research. Patient advocates noted the 'immense value over funding,' Amgen provides, 'their collaborative nature,' and how Amgen 'works closely,' with advocacy organizations in their commitment to bring the patient voice both inside of Amgen & to the broader healthcare community as well."

"AstraZeneca also showed immense improvement in many measures within our report. With many co-promote partners in the industry, its often difficult for an organization like AZ to stand out. However, they are doing all the right things at this time with advocates noting their 'development of deep relationships' and 'educational campaigns' to drive patient education.

"Other organizations of note include Sanofi Aventis , making great strides with respiratory advocates, Astellas leading the way in Urology/Men's Health, Eli Lilly posting impressive rankings in many disease states, perennial powerhouse Pfizer remaining strong outside of their work with the COVID vaccine, and Merck showing great strength in the areas of "advancing patient treatment & patient/professional group relations."

"A few new names appeared in this year's data including Horizon , AbbVie (who say fantastic growth & feedback), & BMS , a perennial top 10 finisher who found first place many times this year."

"We would be remiss if we did not also mention the smaller biotech & pharmaceutical companies with small yet impactful teams making immense progress in impacting the lives of patients every day! Organizations like Neurocrine Biosciences, and Alnylam continue to make great strides in patient advocacy and work to assist patients in both today's mental health crisis & use of telemedicine."

The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice's goal is to understand the relationship between advocates & the pharmaceutical industry. It's their mission to ensure that patients remain at the center of all healthcare decisions - may it be in their doctor's office, within the walls of the Payer of PBM or up on Capitol Hill. We understand that the pharmaceutical community aligns with their mission in their goals to ensure patients get access to the products they & their physicians have decided. It seeks to serve as a beacon for the pharmaceutical community to always find their way back to the patient by elevating the voice of their loudest supporters – the advocacy organizations. The Advocate does this through a syndicated market research offering for the pharmaceutical community to gain insights into the needs of the patients they serve & the patient advocate organizations they fight side by side with on numerous issues. This report is provided both in the US and ex-US with an ex-US report focused on Asia, Canada, Latin America & Europe. The Ex-US is currently in fielding with the next round of the US focused report to begin fielding later in 2022.

The research and expertise of The Advocate allows them to guide today's pharmaceutical advocacy teams, aid in the development & implementation of patient centricity programs within pharmaceutical companies & consult on the use of the patient voice throughout the products lifecycle. Reach out to Matt & his team directly with any questions about the current report, or any previous or future reports at matt.toresco@thebrooksgrouponline.com or theadvocate@thebrooksgrouponline.com.

SOURCE The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice