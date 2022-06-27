Hiver Turns To Rap And Melody To Highlight Its Unique Work Culture

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Music Day, Hiver, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, launched a music video highlighting their work-meets-play culture. The entire music video - including lyrics, vocals, instrumentals, and videography - has been created by Hiver's in-house talent.

Organised by the French Ministry of Culture for the first time in 1982, World Music Day provides a platform that not only celebrates professional musicians, but also provides support to budding musical talent. With the day growing in popularity, even businesses are beginning to now recognise and encourage the musical talents of their teams.

The music video was shot in the Hiver office and showcases the company's non-formal work culture. The lyrics of the song place emphasis on Hiver's value system - simplicity, and work-life balance, amongst others. It also talks about the brand's journey so far and how Hiver is focused on building a world class product.

Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver, is an avid guitar player himself and believes: "Music is very close to our hearts here at Hiver. Its universality allows our diverse team to connect with each other more profoundly. We've seen that having impromptu jamming sessions at work have not only brought us closer as a team, but have also helped our employees de-stress and nurture their creativity."

Speaking on creating the campaign, Charu Gupta, Director of Brand & Content Marketing, Hiver said: "At Hiver, we believe it's important to learn more about and recognise the talents of our employees. Jamming sessions in the office have allowed them to pursue their passions outside of work, while still being at work. We have these sessions often and this time for World Music Day, the team has created an original song about the brand."

