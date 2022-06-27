NATION'S LARGEST LINE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MAGAZINES RELAUNCHED UNDER NEW BRAND, STROLL

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading niche magazine franchisor, The N2 Company (N2), just announced a major overhaul of its flagship brand. Known as N2 Publishing since 2004, N2's line of neighborhood newsletters has become Stroll as of the July 2022 issues. The change affects homeowners in nearly 600 prestigious U.S. neighborhoods who receive a free, custom N2 magazine each month.

"Only a few people knew [our magazines] were products of a single company. With this rebrand, we're changing that."

The major shift to Stroll comes as company leaders acknowledge the need for brand evolution and consistency across markets. Until now, each of the hundreds of magazines boasted a unique name and masthead. According to co-founders Earl Seals (President) and Duane Hixon (CEO), this worked well for N2 in the first decade-plus of business. However, after years of Inc. 5000-level growth and a presence in nearly every U.S. state, both leaders acknowledged it was time to strengthen recognition as the industry-leading brand of magazines serving the country's most desirable neighborhoods.

"We produce the official magazine for hundreds of America's most affluent neighborhoods in 48 states. For almost two decades, each one has had its own brand name so only a few people knew they were products of a single company. With this rebrand, we're changing that," said Hixon. "Stroll will now be known nationally as the premium line of magazines it is. Thank you to the thousands of local businesses that support this luxury print product that continues to build community."

Stroll magazines will all follow the same visual branding but will be customized to each neighborhood. Every issue will include the name of the neighborhood on the cover and, as has been the case since the product's launch in 2004, will be filled with stories and photos about the residents within the community. To learn more about Stroll, visit strollmag.com.

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Real Producers, BeLocal, Medical Professionals, and Hyport Digital.

