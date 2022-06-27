New BenefitsCheckUp® Website Makes it Easy to Find Help Paying for Food, Medicine, and More

Online tool connects people with limited incomes to 2,000 benefits programs

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, is launching a new and improved version of its BenefitsCheckup.org website that connects older adults and people with disabilities with nearly 2,000 benefits programs to help them pay for food, medicine, utilities, and other daily expenses.

Two older adults looking at the BenefitsCheckUp.org website. (PRNewswire)

"In today's economy, inflation is taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people's incomes," said Ramsey Alwin , NCOA President and CEO. "The good news is that there are programs that can help. We completely redesigned BenefitsCheckUp to make it even easier for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers to find the resources they need to age with dignity. No one should have to choose between paying for medication or food."

Millions of people miss out on saving money through public and private benefits simply because they don't know the programs exist—or how to apply. NCOA created BenefitsCheckUp in 2001, and since then has seen millions of people use it to find billions in benefits. Programs featured on the site include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps), Medicare Savings Programs, Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS/Extra Help), Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and Affordable Connectivity Program.

On BenefitsCheckUp, visitors can learn which programs they might be eligible for—and find the right contact information to take the next step to apply. The site features:

Details on nearly 2,000 federal, state, and local benefits programs in both English and Spanish

Free, confidential eligibility checks by specific program or benefits category

The ability to create an account for visitors who want to save their results

Personalized support via a call center, online chat, email, and NCOA's network of local Benefit Enrollment Centers —85 agencies in 41 states where individuals can get application support in person

"Benefits programs are a critical piece in ensuring that every person has what they need to age well—regardless of gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code," Alwin said. "Now more than ever, BenefitsCheckUp.org is a great place to start to see if you're eligible and find out how to apply."

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

