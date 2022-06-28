Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Announces Stay Longer & Save

--It pays to play--

MONTEREY, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace your independent spirit and freedom to travel with a trip to California's premier coastal destination. Monterey County is abuzz with events, outdoor activities, parades, farmer's markets, and festivals celebrating the area's culture and culinary spirit. With longer days and much to do, Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa entices guests to take advantage of the summer season. The Stay Longer & Save rate offers guests who stay three nights 15% off any room type with a flexible cancel plan. Rates start at $229.00. Guests who stay four nights will save 25% off any room type. Since plans can change, the Stay Longer & Save rate offers a 72-hour flexible cancellation with no fees.

The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey, is close to area attractions, including Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Charming gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and gracious guestrooms pay homage to California's Spanish heritage. Guests appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities, including on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at DESUAR, a private day spa opening on July 16, 2022.

Casa Munras is home to award-winning Estéban Restaurant, where Executive Chef Mario Garcia serves California-inspired Spanish cuisine. Seasonal dishes showcase the finest ingredients from local farmers, fishers, ranchers, and other artisan producers. Estéban's atmosphere is low-key, warm, and classic Monterey style. Guests enjoy the new summer menu inside the lively restaurant or linger al fresco next to the artisan firepit. Pintxos y piscolabis, tapas, paella, and raciones (medium to large plates) are served, along with bar drinks, sangrias, craft beers, and of course, the extensive wine list.

Estéban Restaurant is open for indoor seating, patio dining, and to-go from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday - Thursday and from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm Friday – Saturday. The tapas happy hour menu is available nightly from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940.

www.hotelcasamunras.com For reservations, call: (800) 222-2446

