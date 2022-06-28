McDermott Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Reports significant progress, including 29-percent reduction in carbon intensity across operations

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International has reported progress and performance against its key environmental, social and governance targets in the company's 2021 sustainability report, published today. The report is an annual assessment of ways the company is reducing its carbon footprint, contributing to its people and communities and advancing the energy transition.

"Now, more than ever, the world needs innovation and progress," said Michael McKelvy, President and CEO of McDermott. "We recognize that the nature of our business has environmental impacts. Our commitment to our customers—and the global population—is to leverage innovation and creativity to continuously improve sustainability performance in all while positively contributing to our communities."

Notable achievements reported for the calendar year include:

Reduced carbon intensity by 29 percent reduction across global operations

Introduced renewable power and fuels into operations, including McDermott's Batam Fabrication Yard which draws 98 percent of electricity from renewable sources

Diverted 85 percent of global waste from landfills

Eliminated approximately 1.5 million single-use plastic water bottles from its marine fleet

Achieved industry-leading safety standards, including 100 million work hours lost-time injury free in the Jebel Ali, Dubai fabrication yard

Delivered a carbon emissions calculation tool, ArborXD™, to enable carbon-conscious decision making early in the project lifecycle

Integrated the Sustainability and Governance functions to ensure that ESG is an integral part of corporate strategy

Empowered employees to Speak Up through a global ethics campaign

"McDermott is committed to a sustainable future within and beyond the energy industry," said Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Governance of McDermott. "This report recognizes the measurable progress our employees and operations have made. Going forward, our dedication to sustainability and innovation—combined with our engineering expertise and strong collaboration with our customers—will continue to decarbonize and improve our industry and support the energy transition and beyond."

The report is available on the company's website and was prepared in alignment with international frameworks and best practices including: Global Reporting Initiative Standards; Sustainability Accounting Standards Board; United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association; International Association of Oil & Gas Producers; and American Petroleum Institute.

