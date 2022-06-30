CUB RELEASES TIPS ON PREPARING YOUR HOME FOR OUTAGES

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Thursday shared tips on how Illinois consumers can prepare their homes for the possibility of power outages.

"As the weather becomes more volatile, with extreme summer heat and storms, it's wise for Illinois consumers to take simple steps to always be prepared for the possibility of power outages," CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said.

CUB posted the following tips at CUBHelpCenter.com, from a number of sources, including Ready.gov and the American Red Cross.

Keep a paper copy of a list of people and their phone numbers who can help keep you safe in your home or help you evacuate during an outage.

Prepare an emergency kit. It should include a first aid kit, one flashlight for each person in the home, extra batteries, non-perishable food and water, a radio, extra cash and any important documents that might be helpful (a list of medications your family takes, important medical information, your support network list). Also prepare a kit with essentials for pets.

Have a supply of non-perishable food and water supplies on hand. Keep a thermometer in your refrigerator, freezer or cooler so you can monitor the food temperature. A closed fridge will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer that is closed will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, or 24 hours at half-full. Perishables should have a temperature under 40 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe to eat. (During an outage, use a food thermometer to check. When in doubt throw it out.)

Have communication devices that work without home power. (A crank or battery radio, portable chargers/batteries for your cellphones.)

Talk to your doctor and medical device provider so you have a plan for how to deal with medicines that need refrigeration and medical devices powered by electricity. Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures.

Consider alternatives for necessities like lighting. Do not use candles; they are a fire hazard.

Weatherize your doors and windows. It's good for your energy bills, and it keeps your home cool for as long as possible during an outage.

Make sure that you have current surge protectors for household electronics.

Keep your car gas tank at least half-full.

