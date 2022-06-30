Florida Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida students will have an opportunity soon to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The space-to-Earth call will air live at 11:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 6, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins will answer prerecorded video questions from Gifford Youth Achievement Center students. The Gifford Youth Achievement Center is a nonprofit organization providing year-round educational programs to improve academic achievement for students from disadvantaged communities. The downlink will be part of a science fair focused on how NASA enables space exploration entitled, Living in Space, Preparing on Earth.

The event is virtual. Media interested in covering the event should contact the Gifford Youth Achievement Center media point of contact, Stephanie Nelson, at: snelson@gyac.net or 772-794-1005.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. As part of its Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon preparing for future exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

