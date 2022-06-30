HPIL(HPIL) Updates Shareholders

VANCOUVER, B.C, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) announces that the Company continues to make progress on key business initiatives. The focus of HPIL moving forward is in areas where the Company is creating unique and differentiated products in very large market segments of Gaming and Entertainment - including our ZIPPA platform, HUMM Token, and our World Gaming Group initiatives that will consist of its new Tournament Platform that is expected to launch in August. "Both the Zippa platform for gamers, and our first of its kind HUMM Token for the music publishing (BLOCKCHAIN) world, are coming along nicely with Zippa's pro user Beta release on July 1st, and both platforms formally launching later in July", said Stephen Brown, CEO of HPIL.



Shareholders have noticed caveat emptor has been placed on our trading on the OTC. We continue to work toward getting the Company current, pursuant to the requirements of the OTC, including the formal audit of our financials. "Along with the team of Myself, David Postula and Riz Alikhan investigating all other options to bring the company back to a compliant status ", stated Stephen Brown.



Finally, regarding the dismissal of key resources working on the Apogee Dynamics business, the Company is taking steps to protect what value remains following the departure of those key resources. "Unfortunately, the Apogee Dynamics powertrain was the brainchild of our ex-CTO, and while he was successful in filing an initial patent under his own name, without the knowledge of the Company, we never reached completion of a demonstrable level of development", explained Stephen Brown.



Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.



For more information:

info@hpilholding.ca

www.hpilholding.ca

Contact:

Stephen Brown, CEO

+1 778-819-1956

info@hpilholding.ca

View original content:

SOURCE HPIL Holding