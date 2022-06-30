SESAC HONORS LATIN MUSIC AT 2022 LATINA MUSIC AWARDS

COMPOSER OF THE YEAR:

REGIONAL MEXICAN - EDEN MUÑOZ

POP/LATIN RHYTHM – NICKY JAM

SONG OF THE YEAR:

REGIONAL MEXICAN

"LA CASITA" WRITTEN BY EDÉN MUÑOZ

POP/LATIN RHYTHM

"YONAGUNI" WRITTEN BY ORLANDO CEPEDA

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR:

REGIONAL MEXICAN – DULCE MARIA MUSIC LLC

POP/LATIN RHYTHM - SONY SOUNDS

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

TROOKO

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Latina celebrated the global successes of its songwriters and publishers at its annual SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel. SESAC Latina awarded the most played songs of the year and prestigious awards to its affiliated songwriters and publishers.

(PRNewsfoto/SESAC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Presenting awards throughout the evening were Celeste Zendejas (Vice President SESAC Latina), Scott Jungmichel (President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights), Sam Kling (SESAC's Chief Creative Officer) and Ana Rocha (Senior Manager SESAC Latina). SESAC executives also gave a special thanks to City National Bank and TNT Agency for their continued support as sponsor.

Edén Muñoz received the Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year award for the successful songs he wrote for Pepe Aguilar, El Fantasma, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, Calibre 50 and Banda MS, among others. Nicky Jam received the Pop/Latin Rhythm Songwriter of the Year award for the songs he wrote with artists such as J Balvin, Karol G, Natan y Shander, Julián Turizo, Myke Towers and Saga WhiteBlack, and many more.

In the Song of the Year trophies were presented to "La Casita" (Regional Mexican) recorded by Banda Ms, written by Edén Muñoz and "Yonaguni" (Pop/Latin Rhythm), recorded by Bad Bunny, written by Orlando Cepeda.

Additionally, Sony Sounds and Dulce Maria Music LLC were named Publisher of the Year, Pop/Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican respectively.

Guests enjoyed a musical performance by Yahritza Y Su Esencia, whose soulful voice and organic sound has led them to international fame at a very young age. They are becoming a cultural phenomenon in the Mexican genre, breaking records in many platforms, and making history with their debut single premiering at #1 on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart. Before an incredible performance, Celeste Zendejas, VP of SESAC Latina proudly announced that they have officially joined the SESAC Latina Family.

In addition, two of the composers who were honored, Luciano Luna and Salvador Aponte, surprised the audience with a classic and memorable interpretation of some of their hit songs.

Closing the musical presentations of the night, Edén Muñoz performed with his new concept as a soloist, delighting the crowd with several songs from his repertoire with his unique and passionate musical talents.

Finally, the Producer of the Year award was given to Trooko, a multiple GRAMMY award-winning producer who has bridged the gap between Latin Music and American Pop through collaborations with major artists like Beyoncé and Residente. Some of his most well-known projects include collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda on "The Hamilton Mixtape" and Residente's Netflix documentary.

To see the full list of winners, click here.

For photos, click here.

About SESAC PRO

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC PRO represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Nicky Jam, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Music Group is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London, and Munich.

Media Contact:

Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

jsmith@sesac.com

615.932.7905

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SESAC Music Group