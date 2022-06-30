SKYSCANNER REVEALS THE LATEST JULY 4TH TRENDS AND DEALS STILL AVAILABLE

Global travel marketplace Skyscanner details the top searched destinations for Americans looking to get away this Independence Day weekend

Travel expert Mark Crossey explains how to get a good deal

Skyscanner . com and Skyscanner app have last minute deals for holiday weekend travel, with flexible fares and health and safety ratings highlighted in searches

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel marketplace Skyscanner is releasing July 4th travel statistics, following the continued simplification and removal of restrictions in global vacation hotspots.

Top five booked domestic destinations for Independence Day travel****

New York Las Vegas Orlando Los Angeles Seattle

Top five booked international destinations for Independence Day travel*****

London Athens Cancun Paris Rome

Pricing facts for Independence Day travel******

Average price for domestic travel is $345

Average price for international travel is $712

Mark Crossey , Skyscanner's US Travel Expert:

"It is so important to contrast and compare when buying travel, especially for trips in the short term. There are still great deals on airfares for those who know how to shop around."

How to hack your way to a great deal, with advice from Mark Crossey , Skyscanner's US Travel Expert:

Be price smart: "Searching by multiple dates and airports will give you the best chance of a bargain. Setting up price alerts will ensure you're the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply. You can mark a flight you're interested in and Skyscanner will email you whenever the price goes up or down."

Consider all options: "The last few years have seen new destinations rise in popularity as corridors shone a light on some surprising gems. Swapping your usual break in Cancun for Florida or California could be an unexpected delight."

Mix & Match to save $$: "Not just a summer fashion trend, mix and matching the airlines you choose to fly with can seriously cut costs. Fares don't have to be booked as returns, look at flying out with one airline and back with another to save money. You can easily compare prices on Skyscanner's cheapest month tool."

Use the whole month tool to find the best deals: "Flight prices are all based on supply and demand. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary. The 'whole month' search tool allows you to see cheap flights at a glance and pick the right deal for you. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates, flying on less popular days of the week is always cheaper."

Flex is the word: "In the past being flexible with travel might have meant flying at anti-social times to get a good price. But now with a constantly changing travel landscape, it's important to know what the change policies are on flight tickets and accommodation. These policies are highlighted on Skyscanner searches, so booking travel can be changed easily. Choosing these flexible options can sometimes be much cheaper than package deals and of course, allows for a personally tailored trip."

Notes to editors

**Economy class, return travel from the US, weekly search volumes week beginning January 1, 2022, compared to week beginning May 24, 2022, on Skyscanner platforms

***Economy class, return travel from the US, weekly booking volumes week beginning May 15, 2022, compared to week beginning May 24, 2022, on Skyscanner platforms

**** Economy class, return travel from the US, weekly booking volumes week beginning January 1, 2022, compared to week beginning May 24, 2022, on Skyscanner platforms

*****Economy class, return travel redirects (bookings) on Skyscanner platforms

******Economy class, return, international travel from the US, redirects (bookings) between March 18 – June 18, 2021, on Skyscanner platforms

*******Average cost for travel between July 1 and July 5, taken from prices on Skyscanner platforms for redirects (bookings) made during 2022 for economy class, return travel from the US

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travelers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car rental every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 100 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.com

