Delta Community Launches 10th Annual Philanthropic Fund

Credit Union to Award $150,000 to 20 Metro Atlanta Nonprofits in 2023

ATLANTA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $9 billion in assets, is now accepting applications for grants in its 10th annual Philanthropic Fund program.

Delta Community Credit Union. Everything your bank should be. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Community Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

In 2023, the program will distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 metro Atlanta non-profit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people, financial literacy and education.

"Delta Community remains committed to investing in programs that provide financial literacy training, educational enrichment for children and adults, and health and human services that improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of people who live in the communities we are privileged to serve," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter.

Since its inception, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested $885,000 in 188 metro Atlanta non-profit organizations, in addition to investing in local communities through two scholarship programs and sponsorships of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.

Applications for a 2023 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund grant must be submitted via an online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund before 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 460,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

