Highlander Partners Announces the Sale of QTI Fibers

DALLAS, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a Dallas-based private investment firm, today announced the sale of its portfolio company QTI Fibers ("QTI" or "the Company") to Norwest Equity Partners ("NEP"). QTI is a US-based vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of a range of stylish, highly technical fibers and fabrics for high-end consumer and industrial applications.

QTI, with two significant manufacturing facilities in Dothan, AL, and Colfax, NC, together totaling 550,000 square feet, markets its products under three premium brands (Quantum, Twitchell and Infinity), all of which are known for high quality, reliability and first-to-market innovation. QTI Fibers sells its products across a global customer base of over 1,000 customers, solving solutions for customers who demand quality technical solutions with a high degree of customization, with product categories covering suspension seating fabric, shades and screens, coatings and non-woven laminates and woven flooring and outdoor design fabrics.

Highlander began the initial platform investment by acquiring Twitchell in 2015, which was followed by the acquisitions of Infinity (2016) and Quantum (2017) to build out a broad technical product offering and enter into high growth end markets, such as outdoor living and home interior repair and remodel segments.

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander Partners, added, "We are pleased with the type of business that QTI has evolved into and with the outcome of this investment. We believe QTI is now a leader in high-quality technical fibers and very well-positioned for continued growth and success going forward. NEP is an ideal partner to take the business to another level and we are very happy to see the management team partner with them for future successes."

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Highlander Partners, L.P., for the sale of QTI Fibers.

About QTI Fibers

QTI Fibers manufactures and markets highly engineered, specialty fabrics and coated materials for use in a range of industries. The Company sells its specialty fabrics globally to manufacturers of various end products, including furniture, exterior and interior window shares, window screens, awnings, canopies, wall and floor coverings, and various accessories and safety products. Additionally, QTI's coating capabilities can be utilized in a variety of applications (e.g., absorbents, industrial packaging, medical supplies). The Company operates out of its two facilities in Dothan, AL, and Colfax, NC. For more information, visit twitchellcorp.com, quantum5280.com, infinitylwv.com.

About Highlander Partners, L.P.

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $2 billion of its own proprietary capital. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

