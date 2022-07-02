Strategies for Feeding Your Family on a Budget During a Recession

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current economic climate, it can seem almost impossible to feed your family on a tight budget. Whether you're raising young children or caring for aging parents, making ends meet in lean times can be nearly impossible, especially if you're living on one income due to unemployment or underemployment. These strategies from Backyard Farming Supply will help you stretch your dollars so that you can save money on food and put more of what you earn into your savings account, giving you some much-needed peace of mind during tough times.

Grow some food (even if it's only herbs!)

Growing your own food gives you an incredibly personal connection to its creation. People who grow their own herbs and veggies are always amazed at how much better they taste. Plus, it can be done from a window sill in nearly any urban environment. An herb garden may not supply enough ingredients to make fresh ravioli, but some basil and parsley can definitely spice up spaghetti sauce or stews and casseroles. Start small if you're not sure about how much time or space you have to devote to gardening; there are so many edible plants that require minimal care or even no care at all. Some excellent choices include green onions, potatoes, carrots, Swiss chard, tomatoes, strawberries, basil, and mint - the latter three do well in containers so there's no need for a big yard.

Start a community garden

Working together with your community to start a garden together is a great way to bring people together and generate a steady supply of fresh food during tough economic times. The National Gardening Association estimates that 77% of gardeners are willing to share their bounty with family, friends, and neighbors. And 38% are more likely to spend less at stores when they grow some of their own food. A study by Tufts University found that vegetables from home gardens had higher levels of vitamins C and E than those found in commercial produce. Plus, growing what you can eat rather than buying it will save you money!

Share your harvest with your neighbors

Sharing with neighbors is fun and rewarding. It allows you to share in the joy of growing your own food while helping your community get through hard times. Community sharing helps you eat locally, reduces food waste, and can help people in need. Many communities have organizations that organize food shares or you can start one yourself if none exists. If there is excess food, consider sharing it with your neighbors first before giving it away to charity or composting it. This helps everyone involved save money while building a stronger community.

