4th of July Celebration Kicks Off Announcement of Downtown Damonte

Downtown Damonte To Bring Unparalleled Innovation, Amenities and Lifestyle to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of a thousand fireworks, northern Nevada's premiere master-planned community, Damonte Ranch, kicked off its annual 4th of July celebration and announced the much-anticipated, new community addition, Downtown Damonte.

Downtown Damonte is a 73-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Damonte Ranch and is one of three new projects to be developed by a partnership between The Di Loreto Companies and Nevada Pacific Development Corporation. (PRNewswire)

Downtown Damonte is a 73-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Damonte Ranch and is one of three new projects to be developed by a partnership between The Di Loreto Companies and Nevada Pacific Development Corporation. Downtown Damonte will be a walkable canvas of dining, housing, office, retail, medical, recreational, and commercial opportunities with a target occupancy date of late 2024 to early 2025.

Downtown Damonte will be the place where businesses, families, and friends come together to meet, unwind, celebrate, dine, shop, stroll and enjoy day-to-day living. Downtown Damonte will include a new urban core and mixed-use district, which will include:

244,000+ square feet of retail, shopping, dining, and bars

150,000+ square feet of Class A office space

180+ hotel rooms

Up to 900 residential units

Biking and pedestrian paths with a walkability and bike rating of 62

Seasonal programming and special events

Three significant projects currently in the development and construction stages will surround Downtown Damonte:

Ridgeline, Inc. Reno Campus. Within Downtown Damonte and adjacent to the urban core will be a technology campus for Ridgeline Inc. Founded by Dave Duffield, Ridgeline is a financial technology company developing an industry cloud platform for investment management. The Ridgeline campus is anticipated to have more than 1,500 employees.

Liberty Dogs Campus. Located immediately south of Downtown Damonte will be the new Liberty Dogs Campus. Liberty Dogs will be among the nation's premier service dog training programs and facilities for veterans. The program will provide the nation's veteran heroes with the ability to lead more independent and fulfilling lives through the enhanced emotional and psychological well-being that research shows a service dog provides. The Liberty Dogs program is the vision of local Nevada residents Dave and Cheryl Duffield and is funded through the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

Damonte Ranch Marketplace. To the east of Downtown Damonte will be the new Damonte Ranch Marketplace. The marketplace will include a Chevron Gas Station and convenience store, a Wild Wild West Car Wash, and Tahoe Natural Café. The marketplace is currently under construction on the southwest corner of Steamboat Parkway and Veteran's Parkway.

"We have definitely saved the best for last," said Perry Di Loreto, president of The Di Loreto Companies and master developer of Damonte Ranch. "As a result of the partnership between the Di Loreto Companies and Dave and Cheryl Duffield, we are thrilled to bring these significant and unparalleled additions to Damonte Ranch and our entire community. We are very excited to share our vision for Downtown Damonte, the Liberty Dogs Campus, and the future home of Ridgeline, Inc. as we conclude more than 30 years of development in Damonte Ranch. It will truly be an unmatched destination where families, friends, and businesses can come together to live, work and play in south Reno," Di Loreto said.

"Cheryl and I are honored to partner with The Di Loreto Companies to bring Liberty Dogs into the Downtown Damonte family," said Dave Duffield, co-founder of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. "It's both extraordinary and humbling to think that we will be able to enhance the lives of our local and national veterans through the new Liberty Dogs service dog training program, and we can't wait for it to begin operating in 2025, if not sooner. I am also excited to be able to bring Ridgeline's new technology campus to Reno."

With breathtaking views of Mt. Rose and Slide Mountains, Downtown Damonte is located at the intersection of Damonte Ranch Parkway and Steamboat Parkway just east of I-580/U.S. 395 South in South Reno.

For more information about Downtown Damonte, please visit DowntownDamonte.com.

About Damonte Ranch

Founded in the early 1900s by Italian immigrant Louis Damonte, Damonte Ranch is located on 2000 acres of scenic land in Reno, Nevada. Damonte Ranch is a master-planned community surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains and wetlands. Damonte Ranch offers diverse residential choices, abundant greenbelts, a community park, and meandering walking, hiking, and bike trails.

SOURCE The Di Loreto Companies