EchoStar Mobile Debuts First Pan-European LoRa®-enabled Internet of Things Network

LoRa® unlocks satellite-based Massive IoT Capability across Europe

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EchoStar Mobile Limited , an agile, innovative mobile satellite services provider and subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS), announced the deployment of their pan-European LoRa®-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) network. The network, operating in EchoStar Mobile's licensed S-band spectrum from the EchoStar XXI satellite, is the first to offer bi-directional, real-time LoRa®-enabled connectivity across Europe using a single network.

The seamless coverage provides multinational service continuity to meet the needs of mobility customers, or those with widely distributed locations, in sectors including utilities, transportation, railway, logistics and agritech.

Telemaco Melia, vice president and general manager of EchoStar Mobile, said: "The activation of our pan-European network, the largest, and first multinational, LoRa®-enabled IoT network, is a significant milestone for EchoStar Mobile. We, along with dozens of partners participating in our early adoption program for LoRa®, are evaluating prototype devices and testing the network with applications such as railway track monitoring, smart farming, utility monitoring and asset tracking in preparation for commercial service launch, which is on track for late 2022."

Melia will introduce EchoStar Mobile's bi-directional LoRa®-enabled IoT network during the panel, "From Chip to Space, a satellite IoT story," on 6 July at the LoRaWAN® World Expo in Paris.

LoRa® (meaning "Long Range") is a low-power networking protocol ideal for connecting battery-powered devices. Until now, the technology has been largely dependent on the deployment of terrestrial infrastructure, constraining its use. The EchoStar Mobile solution overcomes this hurdle, using a LoRa®-enabled module that easily integrates into IoT devices to provide connectivity across Europe and allow sensors to send and receive information in real-time while on the move.

Learn more about EchoStar Mobile's pan-European LoRa® ecosystem here. Experienced LoRa® partners interested in participating in the early adoption program for LoRa®-enabled IoT devices can request information through the website.

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile Limited is an agile, innovative mobile satellite services provider that seeks to provide organisations with better value, productivity, and operational safety via its market disruptive approach to connectivity solutions.

EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, is an Irish company with commercial operations headquarters based in the UK, a data centre in Griesheim, Germany, and a converged satellite and terrestrial network covering the UK, Europe and Scandinavia. For further information, visit www.EchoStarMobile.com .

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.EchoStar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE EchoStar Mobile