Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. Investors to Contact Law Firm Moore Kuehn

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn PLLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MRAC), a SPAC formed in fall 2020 - now trading as Enjoy Technology, Inc. ("Enjoy") (NASDAQ: ENJY) against certain of its officers and directors.

*Please contact only if purchased Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. before October 8, 2021

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

The investigation involves whether the founders, sponsors, officers or directors of Marquee Raine / Enjoy misrepresented and failed to disclose adverse facts about Enjoy's business, operations, and prospects and Marquee Raine's due diligence activities in connection with the merger, which were known or recklessly disregarded by the founders, sponsors, officers or directors.

If our investigation confirms that material facts were concealed from investors prior to the deadline for redeeming their Marquee Raine or Enjoy shares for $10 per share prior to the merger, such facts may indicate that investors have a claim to recover the $10 per share redemption price.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Marquee Raine / Enjoy holding shares before the deadline to redeem (October 8, 2021), you may have standing to pursue claims for any potential harm caused by the Company's officers and directors. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you own Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) please contact fmoore@moorekuehn.com or at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you.

