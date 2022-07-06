New ImaginGO Software Inspires Imaginative Problem Solving for Children in Kindergarten through Sixth Grade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginGO has launched its flagship innovative software program to ignite students' imaginations and encourage creative problem solving. ImaginGO connects with children's various intelligences and prepares students for the flexible thinking required to thrive academically and professionally. ImaginGO complements conventional curricula by infusing the educational experience with creativity and innovation.

ImaginGO was developed for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. It develops innovation skills by introducing students to concepts, such as Design Thinking, Social and Emotional Learning and Imaginative Thinking through six mini-activities called GOGOs.

Each GOGO has a primary focus to spark imaginations: Leonardo's Inventci (inventing), Brain Space (visual story telling), 10 or Less (microfiction), Hachoogie (listening), Themo (emotions to music) and Wordinski (defining new words). Together, the GOGOs create a robust creative toolbox for teachers. GOGOs last anywhere from 20 minutes to more than an hour. New GOGOs are updated periodically, and content is updated weekly.

"Our mission is to create the next generation of innovative leaders, and ImaginGO stokes children's imaginations and develops flexible thinking," said Co-Founder of ImaginGO John Fox. "We want to put a student's imagination at the center of ImaginGO, not the technology. So, we made ImaginGO very easy to use so that teachers can begin to use it without any training. The software guides teachers through the GOGOs and the students do their work in the 'real-world' using pencil-and-paper, brainstorming with classmates and presenting ideas to the class."

Creative lessons are ready to go with the touch of a button and instantly turn classrooms into vibrant collaboration centers. ImaginGO develops students' fundamental innovation skills, boosts their ability to collaborate, uncovers multiple intelligences, and builds creative confidences in order to help students navigate uncertainty.

"ImaginGO provides a classroom full of creativity; one where students discover prompts that lead to possibility and learning. ImaginGO offers classrooms creative content, integrated curriculum, and student growth. It's a gift to teachers and students both," said Suzy Dover, an Instructional Technology Specialist at Stone Academy in Greenville, S.C.

ImaginGO is a leader in Imaginative Education – providing software, consulting and training to the educational sector. ImaginGO was founded in 2021 by siblings John and Kathleen Fox who saw a need to develop student imaginations in order to prepare them for solving larger, more complex real-world problems in the future.

