NORTH AMERICAN VETERINARY COMMUNITY (NAVC) TO CELEBRATE 40th VMX ANNIVERSARY LIKE IT'S 1983

VMX 2023 REGISTRATION OPENS TODAY WITH THROWBACK PRICE OF $125

Life-changing Veterinary Education sessions include:

Treatments for Feline and Canine Lymphoma

Shockingly Easy: Clinical Procedures On Electric Eels

Ultrasound Techniques For Aquatic Animals

Advances In Equine Surgery

ORLANDO, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the NAVC opens the doors to its 40th anniversary VMX: Veterinary Meeting & Expo, January 14, 2023, in Orlando, FL, attendees will find themselves immersed in 1980's nostalgia complete with a pop culture theme, events, entertainment and historically-low, throwback registration pricing of $125 – mirroring the cost when the first VMX registration opened in 1983. Most important, the education and excellence VMX is known for – industry-leading scientific sessions and life-changing innovations – will be on full display.

We will mark our 40th anniversary by making it financially easier for veterinary professionals to attend VMX 2023.

Since its first conference, VMX has grown to be the world's largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. As the first veterinary conference of the year, thousands of veterinary professionals and industry leaders gather from around the world to learn and experience the latest advances in veterinary medicine that are helping animals of all species live longer, better quality lives. Presented by the NAVC, the global leader in continuing education (CE) for veterinary professionals, VMX will feature sessions and hands-on workshops led by world-renowned animal healthcare experts. VMX 2023 will be held January 14-18, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and everywhere virtually. Click here for VMX 2023 registration information.

"The last 40 years have ushered in some of the most exciting advances in veterinary medicine. Many of which have been introduced and taught at VMX," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "We are pleased to mark our 40th anniversary of hosting the veterinary industry's leading annual conference by making it financially easier for veterinary professionals to attend VMX, meet their education requirements, network with colleagues – and have a lot of fun in the process. Our mission is to help the entire veterinary community thrive and we are delighted to support them by offering all the value of VMX 2023 at the price of the inaugural VMX."

The throwback registration price of $125 is for all attendees who register through October 31, 2022. After that, prices will increase but remain 40% lower than VMX's customary early bird pricing: $495 for veterinarians, $295 for veterinary nurses/technicians and practice managers. Veterinary students, as always, attend for free.

"Veterinary medicine continues to evolve and transform how we care for animals,'' said Dana Varble, NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "Each year I attend VMX, I learn something that helps me become a better veterinarian and provide the best care to my patients. The future holds even more possibilities and I can't wait to see what life-changing innovations are to come."

EDUCATION SESSIONS

From companion animals and exotics, to farm animals and aquatics, VMX 2023 will offer more than 800 hours of Continuing Education sessions, hands-on workshops and Masterclasses at the in person event in Orlando, and more than 280 virtual sessions, which will be available through March 15, 2023. Sessions include:

Small Animal/Cats and Dogs:

"Puppies and Kittens with a Cardiac Murmur"

"Taming the Tigers: Tips for Handling Challenging Cats" and "Behavior Solutions for 'Normal' Cat Behaviors"

"Corneal Disease in Cats: Finding Success with a Feline-Focused Approach"

"Happy Pills for Happy Pets, and Happier Clients!"

"Terrible Teenagers? Preventing Adolescent Dog Relinquishment"

Aquatics and Zoo:

"Sea Turtle Rehabilitation"

"ERs of the Zoo Kind"

"Wound Healing: The Science Changes, the Biology Has Not"

Exotics:

"Chinchilla Tips and Tricks"

Surgery:

"Basic Surgery Tips for Very Small Patients"

"Standing Orthopedic Surgery in Horses"

Infectious Disease:

"A One Health Approach for Understanding and Mitigating Emerging Infectious Diseases of Human and Non-human Animals"

Nutrition:

"The Fresh Food Revolution: What's Next and What Are the Potential Benefits?"

VMX EXPO HALL AND NEW PRODUCT GALLERY

Veterinary professionals around the world can learn about and engage with the industry's latest products and innovations at the NAVC's award-winning Expo Hall and explore the New Product Gallery inside the OCCC or virtually in the VMX Virtual Expo Hall. The exciting VMX Pet Pitch Competition, where startups introduce their products and services in a highly-anticipated, shark-tank style event, will return for its sixth year.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

