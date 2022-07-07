Fuddruckers Cares Launches New Kids Reward Program and Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to Support Local Elementary Education

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuddruckers Restaurants, serving guests the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980, today announced the launch of two new Fudds Cares initiatives to help support local elementary education in the greater Houston area. Books for Burgers, a new Fuddruckers Cares program, is designed to promote and encourage kids to read by rewarding a free kid's meal. Customers can pick up a Back to School Bookmark at any of the eight participating Fuddruckers locations in the greater Houston area. As students finish reading a book, their teacher or guardian initials the Fuddruckers bookmark and after six books are read, students bring the completed Bookmark into the nearest participating Fuddruckers and get a Free Kid's Meal with the purchase of an adult meal.

Fuddruckers is also proud to announce a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to collect and donate school supplies to benefit local elementary students.

Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers commented, "Fuddruckers Cares represents our philanthropic programs and efforts to help support and work with our local communities. We are very pleased with our new program to reward student reading and we are proud of our new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to supply donated school supplies to benefit local students."

Perkins continued, "At Fuddruckers, our mission is to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. In addition, we are heavily invested in our local communities, our employees and our customers to assist in programs that benefit the entire community, which is exactly the aim of these two new programs."

Participating Fuddruckers Locations in the Greater Houston Area:

Texas

Houston : 2400B South MacGregor Way

Houston : 7250 Highway 6 North

Houston : 3929 Southwest Freeway

Houston : 13010 North West Freeway

Houston : 7511 FM 1960 West

Kingwood : 4360 Kingwood Drive

Stafford : 11445 Fountain Lake Drive

Tomball : 8510 Creekside Forest Drive

About Fuddruckers

Making the world happy, one great burger at a time. Fuddruckers has been serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980. The Fuddruckers mission is to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. As a national restaurant company, Fuddruckers is proud to be the only 100 percent African American owned hamburger franchises in the U.S. with more than 92 restaurants across the country.

Today, Fuddruckers is still the only gourmet hamburger experience that is totally customizable, allowing you to have the power to "create your crave." To learn more, visit https://www.fuddruckers.com/

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston: All donated school supply items to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. For more information on membership, check out www.bgcgh.org

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston - 70th Anniversary

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 35,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts.

