Mastercam's 2022 Wildest Parts Competition Now Accepting Entries

Mastercam sponsored competition encourages innovative design and manufacturing

TOLLAND, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, CAD/CAM software developed by CNC Software, LLC, is proud to sponsor a competition to inspire students and professionals in the manufacturing arena. The Mastercam 2022 Wildest Parts Competition is now accepting entries.

Mastercam's Wildest Parts Competition is meant to inspire students and professionals in the manufacturing arena, and is now accepting entries. (PRNewswire)

The Wildest Parts challenge is to create something that shows off imaginative design and exciting machining!

The challenge is simple. Create a bold, original item using Mastercam. The competition challenges students and professionals to create something that shows off imaginative design and exciting machining.

Participating in the Wildest Parts Competition is a great opportunity for instructors and students to get inspired in the classroom and motivated to expand their CAD/CAM abilities by the spirit of competition. Entrants are expected to create high quality parts that either haven't been done before or add a new twist to an existing concept.

Now until October 31, 2022, entries will be accepted in two divisions:

Education (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – open to individual students at high school and college/university level of education.

Professional (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – open to anyone with professional manufacturing experience; instructors are encouraged to enter parts in this division.

"Last year we received a lot of amazing and creative parts from students and professionals around the world," said Peter Mancini, Education Product Manager at CNC Software. "For example, Wes Bruski from Capital High School in Helena, MT, was the winner in our Secondary division with a Domino and Dice Cup Game Set, and Gus Bronk from Washington State University made a keyboard from exotic materials for our Postsecondary division. The parts they submitted were extremely impressive, and we look forward to seeing what entries are submitted this coming year!"

All entrants receive a Mastercam t-shirt for participating. Winning entries receive cash, $3,000 for first place; $1,500 for second place; and $700 for third place, in addition to certificates of achievement and more. Anyone interested in a manufacturing and design challenge to break the mold, think outside the box, cut outside the lines, and share their creativity is encouraged to enter.

For more information about the Mastercam Wildest Parts Competition, visit https://www.mastercam.com/community/competitions/wildestparts/.

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 284,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

Contact: Michelle Nemeth

Phone: +1 860.875.5006

Fax: +1 860.872.1565

Michellen@mastercam.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mastercam