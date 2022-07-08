A Combination of High Tech and High Style, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Honored with Two International Design Awards

Designed for those who are "young at heart" and never stop pursuing excellence in both technology innovation and aesthetic design, TECNO's CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Smartphone Integrates a Color-Changing Design with a Sleek Bezel and Advanced Camera, Inspired by Abstract Art Icon Piet Mondrian

BOSTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology can now also be art. TECNO , a global premium smartphone brand, recently advanced their commitment to delivering consumers the most intuitive, stylish and well-designed smart devices by announcing the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Gift Set with a TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone, a pair of TECNO TWS SONIC 1 earbuds, and Mondrian-style accessories. The smartphone perfectly combines the industry's first 'Sunlight Drawing' technology with the stylistic art form, allowing the phone shell color to change with the light, paying tribute to the Stylistic master Mondrian.

With the exceptional craftsmanship and its innovative visual appearance, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition recently collected two international design awards, 2022 MUSE Design Award from the US and the A' Design Award from Italy.

The MUSE Design Awards is a leading international award competition that aims to promote excellence in various design industries by providing professionals and brands with a platform to compete on the world stage. The MUSE Design Awards is created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in New York and is known for its rigorous judging system and high standard criteria.

The A' Design Awards is a world's leading annual international design competition recognized by ICOGRADA (International Council of Graphic Design Associations) and European Design Association, celebrating the best designs, design concepts, products and services.

"Aesthetics in technology are becoming increasingly important for today's consumer, as they look for a more personal mobile experience," said Lucia Liu, Chief Brand Officer, TECNO. "We've long maintained a 'stop-at-nothing' mentality in order to bring our consumers the most innovative and intuitive devices. The introduction of the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition makes it possible to achieve the beauty of art through technological innovation as well as to bring art and style to more consumers."

TECNO's 'Sunlight Drawing' technology, which uses ultraviolet light to create a multi-color phone shell, is unlike anything on the market. This polychromatic photoisomer technology is an innovation which uses the breakage and recovery effect of the chain of photosensitive molecular bonds under ultraviolet light, making colorless molecular groups become chromogenic and then revert to colorless. The process breaks through the technical limitations of single-color or dual-color discoloration, and realizes for the first time the industry ideal of "making mobile phones not only a technology product, but also a work of art."

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 19 Mondrian Edition design includes an industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor, co-developed with Samsung; a 50MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens to deliver clearer and more detailed portraits; and a 0.98mm bezel - the industry's slimmest form factor that frames a 6.8-inch FHD+ display to deliver an unsurpassed, immersive experience.

The special edition device was introduced in partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) at an event which paid tribute to art icon Piet Mondrian, the inspiration behind the design – depicting the geometric elements consisting of "primary colors" and straight lines – to reflect an equal and harmonious order.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand operating in over 70 markets globally. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspire consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.

CONTACT: tecno@headstandgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE TECNO