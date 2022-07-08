Shop Local
KID CUDI RELEASES CAREER-SPANNING THE BOY WHO FLEW TO THE MOON…VOL. 1 OUT NOW!

Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

INCLUDES PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED "love." AVAILABLE ON ALL DSPS FOR THE FIRST TIME

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi reveals his first-ever career-spanning greatest hits project, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon…Vol. 1 out today via Universal Music Enterprises.

Listen to The Boy Who Flew To The Moon…Vol. 1HERE.

The 18-track collection boasts the previously unreleased "love." Only available on Soundcloud up until now, this will be the first time the track lands on all DSPs. Cudi notably co-produced "love." alongside longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius. Over a sample of Ratatat's "Sunblocks," his instantly recognizable woozy melodies float above airy guitars towards a chantable affirmation as he assures, "You'll be okay, you'll find real love."

The Boy Who Flew To The Moon serves as a comprehensive overview of the 21st century legend's career thus far. Tracing his journey, it boasts the quintessential quintuple-platinum "Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)," quintuple-platinum "Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)" [feat. MGMT & Ratatat], and platinum "Just What I Am" [feat. King Chip] in addition to highlights such as "By Design" [feat. André 3000], "Surfin'" [feat. Pharrell Williams], and newly minted platinum "Tequila Shots."

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Recently, Cudi dropped a new single entitled "Do What I Want." It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. The NETFLIX project and accompanying album are coming this Fall. The project reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman who worked together on HBO's "How To Make It In America." Cudi also serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.

This Summer, Kid Cudi launches his To the Moon – 2022 World Tour in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe. The tour kicks off with 20 North American shows starting in Vancouver on August 16, and will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. Then in the Fall, "To The Moon" travels to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and all over Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. The full confirmed itinerary below.

Cudi stands on the precipice of a major moment once again. 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen crash landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 as his fifth Top 10 debut on the respective chart, while the single "Tequila Shots" is now platinum. However, he initially blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time.A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum.

TRACKLISTING

  1. Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)
  2. Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT, Ratatat]
  3. GHOST!
  4. Mr. Rager
  5. The Dream Time Machine (with WZRD)
  6. Upper Room (with WZRD)
  7. Just What I Am (feat. King Chip)
  8. Unfuckwittable
  9. Balmain Jeans (feat. Raphael Saadiq)
  10. Too Bad I Have To Destroy You Now
  11. CONFUSED!
  12. Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven
  13. By Design (feat. André 3000)
  14. Surfin' (feat. Pharrell Williams)
  15. Tequila Shots
  16. Sad People
  17. Sept. 16
  18. love.

"To The Moon" Tour 2022

Tue Aug 16, 2022           

Vancouver, BC           

Rogers Arena  

Thu Aug 18, 2022             

Portland, OR          

Veterans Memorial Coliseum  

Fri Aug 19, 2022               

Seattle, WA                 

Climate Pledge Arena  

Sun Aug 21, 2022              

Oakland, CA                       

Oakland Arena  

Tue Aug 23, 2022                    

San Diego, CA                    

Pechanga Arena 

Wed Aug 24, 2022               

Los Angeles, CA                  

The Kia Forum  

Thu Aug 25, 2022                

Phoenix, AZ                          

Footprint Center  

Sat Aug 27, 2022                 

Denver, CO                            

Ball Arena  

Tue Aug 30, 2022                 

Dallas, TX                             

American Airlines Center 

Wed Aug 31, 2022               

Austin, TX                              

Moody Center 

Thu Sep 1, 2022                      

Houston, TX                          

Toyota Center  

Sun Sep 4, 2022               

Miami, FL                              

FTX Arena  

Tue Sep 6, 2022              

Atlanta, GA                           

State Farm Arena  

Thu Sep 8, 2022             

Washington DC                   

Capital One Arena  

Fri Sep 9, 2022              

Philadelphia, PA                  

Wells Fargo Center  

Sat Sep 10, 2022          

Boston, MA                          

TD Garden  

Mon Sep 12, 2022         

Brooklyn, NY                        

Barclays Center  

Wed Sep 14, 2022          

Toronto, ON                          

Scotiabank Arena  

Fri Sep 16, 2022             

Chicago, IL                           

United Center  

Sat Sep 17, 2022            

Cleveland, OH                      

Moon Man's Landing  

Tue Oct 17, 2022            

Tokyo, Japan                        

Toyosu PIT  

Sat Nov 12, 2022            

Berlin, Germany                   

Verti Music Hall  

Sun Nov 13, 2022            

Amsterdam, Netherlands      

AFAS Live  

Tue Nov 15, 2022               

London, UK                          

The O2  

Thu Nov 17, 2022               

Brussels, Belgium                 

Palais 12 

Sun Nov 20, 2022              

Paris, France                         

Zenith 

Tue Nov 22, 2022              

Milan, Italy                         

Fabrique 







