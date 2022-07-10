Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Members Aglow in Pink and Green at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort Ahead of National Convention in Orlando

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority members stood in their trademark pink and green colors outside Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort late Saturday night, a day before the sorority's international convention began in Orlando.

The sorority members attended a private after-hours reception hosted by Disney at the park to kick off the sorority's 70th biennial conference known as the Boule. AKA Members posed in their organization's distinctive pink and green colors amid glowing pink and green lights.

During the welcome reception at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, the members experienced a night full of live entertainment, character interactions, culinary delights and sweet treats.

Established in 1908, AKA is recognized as the first Greek-letter organization for collegiate Black women in the United States. Currently the sorority has more than 300,000 members, including well-known past and present members such as poet Maya Angelou, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Alicia Keys, activist Coretta Scott King, author Toni Morrison, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Ella Fitzgerald and civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

More than 10,000 women are expected to attend the convention in Orlando from July 10-15.

