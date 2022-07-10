Boeing to Showcase Newest Jets and Advances in Sustainable and Autonomous Aviation at Farnborough Airshow - Largest 737 MAX to make international debut, joining 777X jet in flying display

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] will fly the newest and largest members of its 737 MAX and 777X airplane families at the Farnborough International Airshow this month and present new tools in the push toward more sustainable and autonomous flight.

Boeing 737-10 (Boeing photo) (PRNewswire)

The 737-10, making its international debut, will join the 777-9 in the daily flying and static display. The airplanes, each one the most fuel-efficient in its class, will fly to the show on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, which Boeing sees as a major lever for further reducing carbon emissions. The company also will unveil a modeling tool that will provide actionable insights on strategies the aviation industry can use to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Another decarbonization strategy is electric propulsion and Boeing's joint venture Wisk Aero will make the European debut of its all-electric vertical-takeoff-landing (eVTOL) air taxi. The "Cora" development vehicle is pilotless, helping to advance autonomous capabilities in aviation. Boeing will highlight other autonomous capabilities at the show, including its MQ-25 uncrewed aerial refueler and Airpower Teaming System (ATS).

"In the four years since the last Farnborough Airshow, the world has seen the critical social and economic role that aerospace and defence plays. We are excited to reconnect with our colleagues at Farnborough as we address together the need for a more sustainable future and take concrete steps to enable innovation and clean technology," said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International. "We look forward to sharing the progress we are making."

Below are some of Boeing's highlights scheduled for the airshow starting on July 18, 2022.

Commercial Airplanes

The 737-10 will be on the show grounds July 18-21. The largest member of the 737 MAX family will provide operators with more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane. The 737 MAX family, which has received more than 3,300 net orders, leverages advanced aerodynamic design and highly-efficient engines to reduce fuel use and emissions 20% and the noise footprint 50% compared to airplanes they replace.

The 777-9, which is the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, will be at the airshow July 18-20. Based on the most successful twin-aisle airplane – the 777 – and advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9 will deliver 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition. The 777X family has more than 340 orders from leading operators around the world.

Defense, Space & Security

Boeing's exhibit will highlight its highly capable military helicopters, including the CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache, and mobility and surveillance aircraft such as the P-8A Poseidon, E-7 Wedgetail and KC-46A Pegasus.

Boeing also will display some of its newest, most digitally-advanced programs, including the T-7A Red Hawk trainer and ATS. In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense corral is expected to display the FA-18E/F, F-15E, P-8A, AH-64E and CH-47F.

Global Services

Boeing will highlight its customer-centric services business that is focused on keeping the world's fleet flying safely, efficiently and sustainably by pairing OEM expertise with data-driven innovation. This includes showcasing parts, modifications, digital, sustainment, and training solutions offerings, as well as an expansive global supply chain, maintenance and logistics network.

Sustainability

Boeing will present its vision for a sustainable aerospace future that is grounded in collaboration, technical research, data and extensive testing of technologies including sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen and electric power.

Autonomy

Boeing will highlight autonomous platforms such as MQ-25, ATS, and Wisk Aero's Cora.

The company is building on decades of engineering experience to accelerate autonomous capabilities, which can enable sustainable and accessible modes of transportation as the world confronts a growing population and aging infrastructure. Boeing has made significant investments in California-based Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S. Wisk's configuration is an important differentiator within the eVTOL market as the independence of its lift and thrust rotors is expected to support simplicity and certification of the go-to-market vehicle.

Other

Boeing will release its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) on July 17. The annual forecast builds on 60 years of analysis and insights into airline strategies, passenger demand and economic data, and is among the most accurate forecasts in aviation.

Throughout the airshow, Boeing leaders will discuss market opportunities, eVTOL, sustainability and other topics at media briefings. See boeing.com/Farnborough and follow @Boeing on Twitter for information about these and other activities. Sign up in Boeing's Newsroom to receive company announcements and advisories.

The Boeing exhibit – Exhibit # A-U01, U23 – will feature an immersive theater display and the company's aerospace and defense capabilities across the lifecycle.

Boeing 777-9 (Boeing photo) (PRNewswire)

