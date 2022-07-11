HIVESTACK AND AXES SIGN STRATEGIC DOOH PARTNERSHIP

MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has concluded a global strategic alliance with Hivestack, the world's leading, independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company.

This partnership will enable AXES to connect the Hivestack supply side platform (SSP) to the AXES omnichannel demand side platform (DSP) to broadcast premium, programmatic DOOH cross-channel media campaigns on a global scale to the more than 25,000 AXES DOOH screens as well as push content to the mobile applications in the AXES APP Store.

"We are very excited about the value-add to our clients," stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "Hivestack has built a cutting-edge supply side platform that offers tremendous real-time value, content, data, and statistics. The Hivestack content rich platform will definitely be a tremendous added value to our clients and their customer journeys."

"AXES is a global technology leader in the land-based casino segment," stated Bruno Guerrero, COO of Hivestack. "Their cloud-based platform offers many revenue generating opportunities, and we are excited to penetrate this new market segment with AXES. The Hivestack expertise, technology and data will fuel this partnership so that AXES can create extraordinary value for its clients, and we are proud to have created this exciting partnership."

ABOUT HIVESTACK

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @hivestack.

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries that empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time blockchain-based IoT data collection, artificial intelligence, and cashless solutions. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow an all-in-one platform. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging DooH interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Customer Experience. AXES Business Intelligence provides real-time quantitative information to create actionable intelligence. AXES is the future of casino management TODAY.

