INAUGURAL METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES ASIAN TALENT AND CULTURE WITH GLOBAL FANS COMING TO BARCLAYS CENTER IN BROOKLYN ON SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Pop star Lay Zhang to headline festival hosted by MC Jin featuring additional performances from artists making their arena debut in the United States including 9m88, Karencici, ØZI and Sury Su

--Tickets on-sale THIS Friday, July 15 at seatgeek.com--

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MetaMoon Music Festival, a single-day festival and cultural experience to celebrate the Asian American diaspora, is coming to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Founded by Hong Kong-based Graceful Media and produced in partnership with Live Nation, the inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will showcase the global reach and impact of Asian artists, music, and fans, while emphasizing the culturally rich and diverse communities in Brooklyn and across New York City.

MetaMoon Music Festival (PRNewswire)

MetaMoon Music Festival's mission is to bridge the gap between Asia and the United States and show that music is a universal language. The Asian community has been historically underrepresented in American entertainment and now more than ever, cultural exchanges and the power of pop culture can counteract the polarizing politics and geopolitical challenges at play in society.

Graceful Media set out to create a platform in the United States for Asian and Asian American artists, who may not receive the visibility they deserve, to have a space where their fans can connect and celebrate while discovering new music and artists. New York City has the largest Asian-American population in the United States – almost 15% of the entire city's population – making Barclays Center the perfect host venue for the festival.

"There is a great need for stronger Asian representation in pop culture and in the media, and the mission of MetaMoon Music Festival is to give artists the ability to shine from a prominent stage, in the heart of Brooklyn," said Grace Chen, Founder of Graceful Media. "Now more than ever, music is truly a global language, and talent, no matter where they come from, will resonate with fans across cultures if given the opportunity to share their passion and creativity."

The inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will feature performers from Asia, including many who will be making their United States debut, as well as other artists who may have previously toured the United States.

Lay Zhang, from K-pop super group EXO, will be headlining the event, along with 9m88, Karencici, ØZI, and Sury Su, who will be making their arena debuts in the US. More artists and special guests are expected to be announced and MC Jin will be hosting the evening. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. EST and can be purchased online at seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com.

"Live Nation is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans," said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Northeast. "The inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will inspire and create new and exciting opportunities for many of today's Asian artists, from both here and abroad, to shine brightly, and engage their fans in this epic and unforgettable event."

"Since opening our doors in 2012, Barclays Center has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, bringing countless fans and artists together in the heart of Brooklyn," said Laurie Jacoby, Executive Vice President and Chief Entertainment Officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center. "Our goal is for MetaMoon Music Festival to highlight the importance of the Asian community while simultaneously celebrating the diverse and exciting culture of our city."

For more information on the MetaMoon Music Festival, please visit www.metamoonfest.com.

About Graceful Media

Graceful Media operates at the intersection of music, sports, pop culture, content and the world's second largest economy. Based in Hong Kong, Graceful Media works with talent on their market entry strategy into China, and advises companies on the media and entertainment landscape in the region. Graceful Media created the MetaMoon Music Festival as a platform for Asian and Asian American artists to share their talent and music with the world.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

About Barclays Center

Barclays Center opened on September 28, 2012 and is a major sports and entertainment venue in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. The arena is home to the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty. Since opening with the first of eight consecutive sold out shows by JAY-Z, Barclays Center has established itself as an industry leader in sports and entertainment, hosting some of the greatest entertainers in the world including Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Drake, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and The Rolling Stones, as well as major events such as the MTV Video Music Awards, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2015 NBA All-Star weekend, nine NBA Drafts, and nationally broadcast New Year's Eve shows. Barclays Center has become one of the most popular and recognizable arenas in the world – consistently ranked as a top venue by Billboard, Pollstar, and Venues Now.

CONTACT: Monique Sowinski / Live Nation

MoniqueSowinski@livenation.com

Rachael Lewis / Barclays Center

ralewis@bseglobal.net

LEDE CONTACT

MetaMoon Music Festival (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetaMoon Music Festival