AvoEats by Avocados From Mexico™ Brings Hungry Sports Fans Fresh and Innovative Fare

The #AlwaysGood brand knows fresh is best when it comes to avocados, serving up success at its rebranded concessions

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the number one selling brand of avocados in the United States, not only dominates at retail and in the foodservice industry, but also at concession stands across the country. Finding delicious and fresh foods at sports arenas has never been easier thanks to newly rebranded AvoEats by Avocados From Mexico. Because 77 percent of consumers prefer fresh avocados1, the #AlwaysGood brand is stepping up its fresh guac game with deliciously innovative, avocado-focused twists on concession classics, expanding current franchises and activations in 2022 to score big with avo-lovers.

Concession stands are an ideal foodservice growth channel for AFM, with an increase in fresh avocado volume in 20212. AvoEats by AFM is impacting hungry sports fans who want more than a traditional hot dog. In fact, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, total gross concessions sales at AvoEats increased 227% from 2019 to 20213, proving fresh avocado fare is essential for stadium-goers.

Foodservice industry sales continue to soar in the Travel and Leisure segment, where sports and entertainment lies, seeing a strong 16% growth from 2021 vs 2020. The Travel and Leisure segment is currently 42% of the U.S. foodservice fresh avocado market, proving AvoEats is driving some serious excitement2. Due to overwhelming popularity at its first Fenway Park location in Boston, the AvoEats by AFM footprint is now expanding to a second location at Fenway Park, amping up classic ballpark fare to Guacin' awesome menu items. The newly innovated items include walking tacos with guacamole and avocado dipping sauce for pretzels, providing avocado lovers with a unique twist on some of their classics.

"AvoEats by AFM has been so successful at Fenway that we opened a second location at the ballpark in 2022," said Amanda Heglin, Director, Partnership Activations at the Boston Red Sox. "Red Sox fans can't get enough of the Souvenir Nachos with fresh guacamole. It's the best way to enjoy a baseball game."

"AvoEats by AFM takes stadium eating to a whole new level by providing what consumers want – fresh, delicious avocados," said David Spirito, Senior Director of Culinary and Foodservice at AFM. "By offering innovative twists on classic dishes and incorporating the beloved avocado, we're seeing a successful response from sports fans and are excited to see continued growth in years to come."

The AvoEats by AFM concessions are located in stadiums across the U.S. hosting football, basketball, tennis, baseball and more, in top markets like Boston, Dallas, Green Bay, Los Angeles and Miami.

About Avocados From Mexico™

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

