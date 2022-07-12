Onyx IQ Debuts its End-to-End Alternative Lending Platform

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx IQ has announced the launch of its data-driven alternative lending software.

Designed for SME lenders looking to switch from complex legacy loan management systems to best-in-class agile technology, the cloud-based lending platform is set to change the SME lending game. By offering lenders a single platform from which to monitor every essential process, Onyx IQ empowers alternative lenders to more effectively manage their entire lending business.

The platform allows lenders and funders to streamline their lending workflows, intelligently expediting the vetting and decisioning processes they depend on to minimize risk and close deals. Instead of having to work around the bottlenecks typical of legacy systems, lenders benefit from the speed and efficiency that comes with comprehensive lending automation.

Small business lending stakeholders - from company owners to partners to C-suite execs - will see a flood of benefits as their teams work smarter, faster, and smoother. From underwriting to collections, the Onyx IQ platform touches every job role, simplifying day-to-day tasks and helping organizations save big on both time and money.

Onyx IQ reduces complexity, eliminates repetitive tasks, and better allocates lending resources with collaborative, end-to-end process management.

"As a fintech company with specialist industry experience, we're focused on giving small business lenders the tools to revolutionize the way they work," said Elizabeth Schuerman, VP of Sales at Onyx IQ. "Lenders will start achieving better results, faster, with processes that traditionally take days now being actioned in a matter of clicks. We're delighted to be able to help small business lenders grow and scale, and look forward to transforming the SME lending industry with a full-service platform that automates and enhances key elements of the lending process."

Additional features of the Onyx IQ alternative lending platform include:

Advanced automation in every pillar of the lending ecosystem to make loan decisions easily, safely, and with the speed that customers demand.

Data-driven decision-making for more robust risk management. SME lenders can avoid questionable data analysis and boost workflow efficiency.

Optimized stakeholder collaboration through advanced APIs, enhancing productivity and bringing every stakeholder together for a unified loan management process.

Security and compliance at the heart of the platform. With multi-factor authentication, role based security, and data encryption lenders are assured that their data is completely protected.

Onyx IQ's cloud-based lending software can be customized to meet each SME lender's unique operational requirements so all lending activities can be effortlessly and securely managed within a single-platform solution.

With prebuilt workflows for underwriting, customizable scorecards, communication templates for collections, automatic updates of syndication funds, real-time performance data, and more, it also offers an industry-leading feature suite. Pre-integration with the entire ecosystem of partners needed by a SME lender round out all aspects of the lending process. Onyx IQ partners with the best in the industry to ensure its users benefit from exceptional service and functionality. Finally, an aggressive product roadmap ensures SME lenders can take advantage of the latest features and integrations with ease.

About Onyx IQ: Onyx IQ is a full-service technology platform built by lenders for lenders. Established in 2017, Onyx IQ was created by Jay Keller, CEO of Wall Street Funding, after finding the market lacked a robust lending platform with all the features and functionality he needed. Today, Onyx IQ's cloud based solution can be rapidly delivered in just a couple of weeks allowing you to quickly and easily realize the platform benefits.

For more information, please call or text Liz Schuerman at 980-613-6304, or email info@onyxiq.com .

