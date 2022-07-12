YEXT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Yext, Inc. Shareholders

YEXT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Yext, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 4, 2021 to March 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 16, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in YEXT:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yext-lawsuit?id=29705&from=4

Yext, Inc. NEWS - YEXT NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Yext, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Yext you have until August 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Yext securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the YEXT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yext-lawsuit?id=29705&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm