Argosy Private Equity Exits Linx Technologies

WAYNE, Pa., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the sale of Linx Technologies to TE Connectivity.

Founded in 1997, Linx is a leading provider of wireless technology solutions to device manufacturers in the commercial, government, consumer, agricultural, and industrial segments. Linx is an antenna design and manufacturing company focused on serving original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") that require wireless functionality for their products. The company's antennas are engineered for industrial, scientific and medical ("ISM"), Wi-Fi, cellular and global navigation satellite system ("GNSS") bands for numerous Internet of Things ("IoT") applications. Linx complements its antenna product lines with RF connectors, RF modules, remote controls and sub-GHz data modules.

Argosy acquired Linx in December 2015 and immediately began to implement its Value Acceleration Methodology ("VAM™"), partnering with the CEO, Tolga Latif, to further penetrate existing markets and expand into new industry verticals. These VAMTM initiatives allowed Linx to nearly quadruple EBITDA over our six-year hold period.

"Working collaboratively with the Linx Technologies team has been an exceptional experience. The team embraced Argosy's VAM™ tools, with particular impact coming from the strategy deployment and new product development areas. The entire team came to truly embody the company's mission and succeeded in delivering the right product, at the right price to become one of the top brands of antennas, connectors and related RF devices selling through distribution. Our journey with this exceptional team has exceeded all our expectations." said Steve Morgenthal, Managing Partner of Argosy Private Equity.

"Argosy Private Equity has been a true partner throughout their investment. Early in our partnership, the IOT market dynamics changed, and we implemented a strategic shift by developing a novel strategy using analytics to guide rapid product development. It is never easy telling your investors that the investment thesis needs to change. Argosy supported the team, while asking tough questions to help refine and develop the right strategy that ultimately led to our rapid growth and successful sale to TE Connectivity." said Tolga Latif, CEO of Linx Technologies.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an investment adviser with approximately $2.7 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

For further information on Argosy Private Equity, please visit www.argosype.com.

