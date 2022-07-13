Aristocrat Gaming Continues Leadership Team Expansion, Naming Deanne McKissick as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Mark Wadley as Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ announced today that Deanne McKissick has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer and Mark Wadley as Chief Marketing Officer.

Aristocrat Gaming™ has named Mark Wadley Chief Marketing Officer. Visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/us/ (PRNewswire)

Reporting to CEO of Aristocrat Gaming Hector Fernandez, McKissick will oversee the entire global supply chain, ensuring that customers continue to have the best product purchasing experience while Wadley will oversee the comprehensive marketing efforts at a global level to maximize the value of the Gaming division and products.

"As we continue to focus on changing the game, our superb talent is a core component of our ability to lead the market," said Fernandez. "Deanne and Mark's backgrounds lend a unique perspective to help take our business to the next level. We are delighted to welcome both to the global gaming leadership team where they will continue to inspire our employees, vendors, partners and customers to reach new heights."

Most recently, Deanne served as the Senior Vice President of Americas Supply Chain and Customer Order Execution, managing sales support, configuration and order change, material oversight, dual site manufacturing, and quality and customer delivery coordination. Her background includes leadership roles at Fortune 50 companies including Hewlett-Packard and she has been named a pioneer in Global Gaming Women. She holds a BA in Economics from Texas A&M.

Previously, Mark was the Senior Vice President of Marketing, responsible for marketing strategy, branding and partnerships for the Americas Region. Since joining in 2020, he charted the course for new branding, established innovative consumer facing partnerships and built an outstanding team of professional marketers. Mark joined Aristocrat with an extensive background in healthcare marketing where he held leadership roles at bluebird bio, Medivation and Amgen. He holds a BS in Purchasing and Logistics Management from Arizona State University.

Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:

Oriana Branon, Oriana.Branon@aristocrat.com

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Aristocrat Gaming™ has named Deanne McKissick Chief Supply Chain Officer. Visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/us (PRNewswire)

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.